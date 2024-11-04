Real Madrid vs AC Milan EN VIVO: ¿cómo ver ONLINE el duelo por la Champions League?

Real Madrid vs AC Milan se enfrentan EN VIVO este martes 5 de noviembre desde las 3.00 p. m. (hora peruana) por la cuarta jornada de la UEFA Champions League 2024-2025. Este duelo se disputará en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu y será transmitido por la señal de ESPN y Disney Plus. Además, puedes seguir todas las incidencias del encuentro a través de la web de La República Deportes.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan: ¿a qué hora juegan?

El encuentro entre Real Madrid vs AC Milan empezará a las 3.00 p. m. en suelo peruano. Revisa el horario de este encuentro según tu zona geográfica.

México: 2.00 p. m.

Colombia: 3.00 p. m.

Ecuador: 3.00 p. m.

Perú: 3.00 p. m.

Venezuela: 4.00 p. m.

Bolivia: 4.00 p. m.

Paraguay: 5.00 p. m.

Brasil: 5.00 p. m.

Argentina: 5.00 p. m.

Uruguay: 5.00 p. m.

Chile: 5.00 p. m.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan: ¿qué canal transmite?

El encuentro entre Real Madrid vs AC Milan será transmitido por la señal de ESPN y Disney Plus para todo el territorio sudamericano.

¿Qué canal es ESPN?

Perú: 504 SD y 740 HD (Movistar TV, cable), 483 SD y 884 HD (Movistar TV satelital), 621 SD y 1621 HD (DirecTV), 65 SD y 523 HD (Claro TV, cable), 36 SD y 1711 HD (Claro TV, satélite).

Argentina: 621 SD y 1621 HD (DirecTV), 22 analógico y 103 Digital/HD (Cablevisión), 104 Digital y 1009 HD (Telecentro), 24 SD y 154 HD (Antina), 14 analógico, 102 Digital y 1000 HD (Supercanal).

Uruguay: 621 SD y 1621 HD (DirecTV).

Colombia: 621 SD y 1621 HD (DirecTV), 483 SD y 884 HD (Movistar TV), 511 SD y 1511 HD (Claro TV, cable), 510 SD y 540 HD (Claro TV, satélite).

Chile: 621 SD y 1621 HD (DirecTV), 480 SD y 884 HD (Movistar TV), 174 SD y 474 HD (Claro TV); 49 (Santiago), 53 (Valparaíso), 55 (Concepción) y 841 HD (VTR).

Ecuador: 621 SD y 1621 HD (DirecTV), 200 SD y 730 HD (Grupo TV Cable), 302 SD y 703 HD (CNT).

Bolivia: 54 (Cotas), 508 SD y 701 HD (Tigo), 40 (Entel), 105 y 507 SD y 508 HD (Inter Satelital).

Paraguay: 63 SD y 124 HD (Claro TV).

Venezuela: 621 SD (SimpleTV), 483 SD (Movistar TV), 105 HD (Inter Satelital).

México: 548 SD y 1550 HD (Sky), 501 (Star TV).

¿Cómo ver Real Madrid vs AC Milan ONLINE GRATIS?

Para que no te pierdas la transmisión del Real Madrid vs AC Milan por internet, sintoniza la señal de Star Plus, servicio de streaming en el que podrás acceder a toda la programación de los eventos deportivos. Si no puedas ingresar, tienes la opción de seguir la cobertura ONLINE que realizará La República Deportes.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan: posibles alineaciones