Premios Grammy 2019: Conoce la lista de artistas nominados [FOTOS]

Premios Grammy 2019. ¿Aún no conoces a los artistas que podrían ser reconocidos por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación este 10 de febrero? Te presentamos los que figuran en la lista de nominados compuesta por 84 categorías.
La edición número 61 de los Premios Grammy 2019 se celebrará en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos. La mayoría de artistas son raperos, pero hay otros géneros que destacan. Entérate de cuáles son en esta nota.
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
Estos son los temas por los que estos artistas fueron nominados en la categoría "Mejor Grabación del Año" de los Premios Grammy 2019. Destacan Cardi B, Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper y Kendrick Lamar.
"I like it" - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile
"This is America" - Childish Gambino, Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson
"God's Plan" - Drake, Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"All the stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Rockstars" - Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage, Louis Bell & Tank God,
"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
DISCO DEL AÑO
En la lista de nominados en la categoría disco del año de los Premios Grammy 2019, los artistas Cardi B, Drake y Kendrick Lamar destacan como favoritos.
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Various Artists)
MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
En la categoría "Mejor canción del año" de los Premios Grammy 2019 figuran 8 temas de los artistas más escuchados durante el 2018. Una de las favoritas es "All the stars" de Kendrick Lamar y SZA.
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)
"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
"This Is America" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Una de las artistas nuevas que más acogida ha tenido es Dua Lipa. Ella figura en la lista de nominados de la categoría "Mejor artista nuevo" de los Premios Grammy 2019.
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO
En la lista de nominados a mejor álbum pop latino de los Premios Grammy 2019 destaca la compositora y cantante Natalia Lafourcade por su último disco "Musas".
Prometo — Pablo Alborán
Sincera — Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
MEJOR SOLO PERFORMANCE
Ariana Grande se postula como una de las favoritas en la lista de nominados a "Mejor Solo Performance" de los Premios Grammy 2019 con su tema "God is Woman".
"Colors" - Beck
"Havana" - Camila Cabello
"God is a woman" - Ariana Grande
"Joanne" - Lady Gaga
"Better Now" - Post Malone
MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO
Una de los temas más escuchados de la lista de nominados a "Mejor dúo o grupo" de los Premios Grammy 2019 es "Girls like you" de Maroon 5 y Cardi B.
"Fall in line" - Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato
"Don't go Breakin my heart" - Backstreet Boys
"'S Wonderful" - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Girls like you" - Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
"Say Something" - Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton
"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
MEJOR POP ÁLBUM
En la lista de nominados a "Mejor Pop Albúm" de los Premios Grammy 2019 se encuentran artistas con una gran cantidad de seguidores: Ariana Grande, P!ink y Taylor Swift.
"Camila" - Camila Cabello
"Meaning of Life" - Kelly Clarkson
"Sweetener" - Ariana Grande
"Shawn Mendes" - Shawn Mendes
"Beautiful Trauma" - P!nk
"Reputation" - Taylor Swift.
MEJOR ROCK PERFORMANCE
Una de las bandas que parece ser la favorita en la lista de nominados de la categoría "Mejor Rock Performance" es Artic Monkeys.
"Four Out of Five" - Arctic Monkeys
"When Bad Does Good" - Chris Cornell
"Made an America" - THE FEVER 333
"Highway Tune" - Greta Van Fleet
"Uncomfortable" - Halestorm
MEJOR RAP PERFORMANCE
Cardi B es una de las artistas que más ha crecido en los últimos años. Por ello, no sorprendería que gane en la categoría "Mejor Rap Performance" de los Premios Grammy 2019.
"Be Careful" — Cardi B
"Nice for What" — Drake
"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak
"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee
MEJOR RAP ÁLBUM
En la lista de nominados a "Mejor Rap Álbum" de los Premios Grammy 2019, uno de los artistas de rap con una alta posibilidad de ganar es Travis Scott.
"Invasion of Privacy" - Cardi B
"Swiming" - Mac Miller
"Victory Lap" - Nipsey Hussle
"Daytona" - Pusha T
"Astroworld" - Travis Scott
MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO LATINO
Los artistas latinos también estarán presentes en los Premios Grammy 2019, pues algunos figuran en la lista de nominados a "Mejor Álbum Alternativo Latino".
"Claroscura" - Aterciopelados
"Coastcity" - COASTCITY
"Encanto Tropical" - Monsieur Periné
"Gourmet" - Orishas
"Aztlán" - Zoé
MEJOR CANCIÓN ESCRITA PARA PELÍCULA
Además de figurar en la lista de nominados de los Premios Grammy 2019, la canción "Shallow" de Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper también se postula como una de las favoritas en los premios Oscar.
"All The Stars" - Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Para: "Black Panther"
"Mystery of Lover" - Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
Para: "Call Me By Your Name"
"Remember me" - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
Para: "Coco"
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Para: A Star Is Born
"This is me" - Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Para: The Greatest Showman
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL O PELÍCULA DE MÚSICA
En la lista de nominados a "Mejor Documental o Película de Música" de los Premios Grammy 2019 podrían ganar "Life in 12 Bars" de Eric Clapton o "The King" de Elvis Presley.
"LIFE IN 12 BARS" - Eric Clapton
Lili Fini Zanuck, director de video; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, productores.
"WHITNEY" - Whitney Houston
Kevin Macdonald, director de video; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, productores.
"QUINCY" - Quincy Jones
Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, director de video; Paula DuPré Pesmen, productora.
"ITZHAK" - Itzhak Perlman
Alison Chernick, director de video; Alison Chernick, productora.
"THE KING" - Elvis Presley
Eugene Jarecki, director de video; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, productores.
MEJOR PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO
Pharrel Williams y Kanye West podrían ganar el Premio Grammy 2019 en la categoría "Mejor Productor del Año, No Clásico"
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
MEJOR ÁLBUM REGIONAL MEXICANA
Uno de los favoritos en la lista de nominados a "Mejor Álbum Regional Mexicana" de los Premios Grammy 2019 es "¡México por siempre!" de Luis Miguel.
"Primero soy mexicana" - Ángela Aguilar
"Mitad y mitad" - Calibre 50
"Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II" - Aida Cuevas
"Cruzando Borders" - Los Texmaniacs
"Leyendas de mi pueblo" - Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
"¡México por siempre!" - Luis Miguel
Otras categorías y lista de nominados que se considerarán en los Premios Grammy 2019 son:
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPORÁNEA
The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore, Julian Lage
Laid Black, Marcus Miller
Protocol 4, Simon Phillips
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL GÉNERO DANCE
"Northern Soul" — Above and Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
"Ultimatum" — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
"Losing It" — Fisher
"Electricity" — Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka and Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls and Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
"Rats" — Tom Dalgety and A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÁNEO
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
War and Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
MEJOR DISCO DE COUNTRY
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
MEJOR DISCO DE JAZZ
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz and Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
MEJOR DISCO DE GOSPEL
One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side — The Walls Group
A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
MEJOR DISCO AMERICANO
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers
MEJOR DISCO DE COMEDIA
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
MEJOR DISCO POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL
Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
My Way — Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe) — Seal
The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand
MEJOR DISCO DE DANCE / ELECTRÓNICA
Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE
Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA
MEJOR PERFORMANCE DE METAL
"Condemned To The Gallows" — Between the Buried And Me
"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven
"Electric Messiah" — High on Fire
"Betrayer" — Trivium
"On My Teeth" — Underoath
MEJOR DISCO DE ROCK
Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
MANIA, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN R&B
"Long as I Live" — Toni Braxton
"Summer" — The Carters
"YOY" — Lalah Hathaway
"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
"First Began" — PJ Morton
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B TRADICIONAL
"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges
"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight"
"Honest" — MAJOR.
"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba
"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B
"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
"Come Through and Chill" — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi)
"Feels Like Summer" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
"Focus" — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. and Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Long as I Live" — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton and Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
MEJOR DISCO R&B
Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
Good Thing — Leon Bridges
Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN RAP/SUNG
"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink
"Pretty Little Fears" — 6lack Featuring J. Cole
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP
"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
"King's Dead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake)
"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)
"Sicko Mode" — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee)
"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)