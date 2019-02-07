Premios Grammy 2019: Conoce la lista de artistas nominados [FOTOS]

Premios Grammy 2019. ¿Aún no conoces a los artistas que podrían ser reconocidos por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación este 10 de febrero? Te presentamos los que figuran en la lista de nominados compuesta por 84 categorías.

La edición número 61 de los Premios Grammy 2019 se celebrará en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos. La mayoría de artistas son raperos, pero hay otros géneros que destacan. Entérate de cuáles son en esta nota.



MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

Estos son los temas por los que estos artistas fueron nominados en la categoría "Mejor Grabación del Año" de los Premios Grammy 2019. Destacan Cardi B, Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper y Kendrick Lamar.

"I like it" - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile

"This is America" - Childish Gambino, Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

"God's Plan" - Drake, Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"All the stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstars" - Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage, Louis Bell & Tank God,

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

DISCO DEL AÑO

En la lista de nominados en la categoría disco del año de los Premios Grammy 2019, los artistas Cardi B, Drake y Kendrick Lamar destacan como favoritos.

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Various Artists)

MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

En la categoría "Mejor canción del año" de los Premios Grammy 2019 ​figuran 8 temas de los artistas más escuchados durante el 2018. Una de las favoritas es "All the stars" de Kendrick Lamar y SZA.

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Una de las artistas nuevas que más acogida ha tenido es Dua Lipa. Ella figura en la lista de nominados de la categoría "Mejor artista nuevo" de los Premios Grammy 2019.

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO

En la lista de nominados a mejor álbum pop latino de los Premios Grammy 2019 destaca la compositora y cantante Natalia Lafourcade por su último disco "Musas".

Prometo — Pablo Alborán

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

MEJOR SOLO PERFORMANCE

Ariana Grande se postula como una de las favoritas en la lista de nominados a "Mejor Solo Performance" de los Premios Grammy 2019 con su tema "God is Woman".

"Colors" - Beck

"Havana" - Camila Cabello

"God is a woman" - Ariana Grande

"Joanne" - Lady Gaga

"Better Now" - Post Malone

MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO

Una de los temas más escuchados de la lista de nominados a "Mejor dúo o grupo" de los Premios Grammy 2019 es "Girls like you" de Maroon 5 y Cardi B.

"Fall in line" - Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato

"Don't go Breakin my heart" - Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls like you" - Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

"Say Something" - Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

MEJOR POP ÁLBUM

En la lista de nominados a "Mejor Pop Albúm" de los Premios Grammy 2019 se encuentran artistas con una gran cantidad de seguidores: Ariana Grande, P!ink y Taylor Swift.

"Camila" - Camila Cabello

"Meaning of Life" - Kelly Clarkson

"Sweetener" - Ariana Grande

"Shawn Mendes" - Shawn Mendes

"Beautiful Trauma" - P!nk

"Reputation" - Taylor Swift.

MEJOR ROCK PERFORMANCE

Una de las bandas que parece ser la favorita en la lista de nominados de la categoría "Mejor Rock Performance" es Artic Monkeys.

"Four Out of Five" - Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good" - Chris Cornell

"Made an America" - THE FEVER 333

"Highway Tune" - Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable" - Halestorm

MEJOR RAP PERFORMANCE

Cardi B es una de las artistas que más ha crecido en los últimos años. Por ello, no sorprendería que gane en la categoría "Mejor Rap Performance" de los Premios Grammy 2019.

"Be Careful" — Cardi B

"Nice for What" — Drake

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

MEJOR RAP ÁLBUM

En la lista de nominados a "Mejor Rap Álbum" de los Premios Grammy 2019, uno de los artistas de rap con una alta posibilidad de ganar es Travis Scott.

"Invasion of Privacy" - Cardi B

"Swiming" - Mac Miller

"Victory Lap" - Nipsey Hussle

"Daytona" - Pusha T

"Astroworld" - Travis Scott

MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO LATINO

Los artistas latinos también estarán presentes en los Premios Grammy 2019, pues algunos figuran en la lista de nominados a "Mejor Álbum Alternativo Latino".

"Claroscura" - Aterciopelados

"Coastcity" - COASTCITY

"Encanto Tropical" - Monsieur Periné

"Gourmet" - Orishas

"Aztlán" - Zoé

MEJOR CANCIÓN ESCRITA PARA PELÍCULA

Además de figurar en la lista de nominados de los Premios Grammy 2019, la canción "Shallow" de Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper también se postula como una de las favoritas en los premios Oscar.

"All The Stars" - Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Para: "Black Panther"

"Mystery of Lover" - Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Para: "Call Me By Your Name"

"Remember me" - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

Para: "Coco"

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Para: A Star Is Born

"This is me" - Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Para: The Greatest Showman

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL O PELÍCULA DE MÚSICA

En la lista de nominados a "Mejor Documental o Película de Música" de los Premios Grammy 2019 podrían ganar "Life in 12 Bars" de Eric Clapton o "The King" de Elvis Presley.

"LIFE IN 12 BARS" - Eric Clapton

Lili Fini Zanuck, director de video; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, productores.

"WHITNEY" - Whitney Houston

Kevin Macdonald, director de video; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, productores.

"QUINCY" - Quincy Jones

Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, director de video; Paula DuPré Pesmen, productora.

"ITZHAK" - Itzhak Perlman

Alison Chernick, director de video; Alison Chernick, productora.

"THE KING" - Elvis Presley

Eugene Jarecki, director de video; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, productores.

MEJOR PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO

Pharrel Williams y Kanye West podrían ganar el Premio Grammy 2019 en la categoría "Mejor Productor del Año, No Clásico"

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

MEJOR ÁLBUM REGIONAL MEXICANA

Uno de los favoritos en la lista de nominados a "Mejor Álbum Regional Mexicana" de los Premios Grammy 2019 es "¡México por siempre!" de Luis Miguel.

"Primero soy mexicana" - Ángela Aguilar

"Mitad y mitad" - Calibre 50

"Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II" - Aida Cuevas

"Cruzando Borders" - Los Texmaniacs

"Leyendas de mi pueblo" - Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

"¡México por siempre!" - Luis Miguel

Otras categorías y lista de nominados que se considerarán en los Premios Grammy 2019 son:

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPORÁNEA

The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore, Julian Lage

Laid Black, Marcus Miller

Protocol 4, Simon Phillips

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL GÉNERO DANCE

"Northern Soul" — Above and Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

"Ultimatum" — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

"Losing It" — Fisher

"Electricity" — Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka and Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls and Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

"Rats" — Tom Dalgety and A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÁNEO

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

War and Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

MEJOR DISCO DE COUNTRY

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

MEJOR DISCO DE JAZZ

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz and Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

MEJOR DISCO DE GOSPEL

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

MEJOR DISCO AMERICANO

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers

MEJOR DISCO DE COMEDIA

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

MEJOR DISCO POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) — Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

MEJOR DISCO DE DANCE / ELECTRÓNICA

Singularity, Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide, Justice

Treehouse, Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE

Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

MEJOR PERFORMANCE DE METAL

"Condemned To The Gallows" ­— Between the Buried And Me

"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven

"Electric Messiah" — High on Fire

"Betrayer" — Trivium

"On My Teeth" — Underoath

MEJOR DISCO DE ROCK

Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains

MANIA, Fall Out Boy

Prequelle, Ghost

From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream, Weezer

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN R&B

"Long as I Live" — Toni Braxton

"Summer" — The Carters

"YOY" — Lalah Hathaway

"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

"First Began" — PJ Morton

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B TRADICIONAL

"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges

"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight"

"Honest" — MAJOR.

"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba

"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"Come Through and Chill" — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi)

"Feels Like Summer" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

"Focus" — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. and Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Long as I Live" — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton and Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

MEJOR DISCO R&B

Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN RAP/SUNG

"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears" — 6lack Featuring J. Cole

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake)

"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)

"Sicko Mode" — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee)

"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)