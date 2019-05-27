Everest: publican foto de montañistas haciendo cola en medio de un cadáver

Una imagen publicada por la cineasta canadiense Elia Saikaly ha impactado en redes sociales, pues en ella se puede ver el cadáver de un montañistas bajo los pies de los escaladores que hacían cola para llegar a la tan ansiada cima del Monte Everest.
Como se recuerda, la semana pasada diez personas murieron en el monte Everest, donde se registró un colapso histórico de persona en la cima más alta del planeta, a 8.848 msnm.
En la imagen publicada se puede ver la larga fila de alpinistas que esperaban ascender a la cima del Everest, mientras que un cadáver colgaba de la cuerda, pero no se sabe de a quién pertenecía el cuerpo.
Al pie de la impactante fotografía la cineasta hizo una reflexión sobre en lo que se ha convertido el Everest, al que describió como “Muerte, carnicería y caos”.
“Cuando documenté al equipo que estaba escalando el paso icónico, mi mente se aceleró y se compadeció de cada persona que luchó por mantenerse con vida y, sin duda, cuestionó su propia humanidad, ética e integridad”, inició Elia Saikaly.
"Este pobre ser humano encaramado a 7000 pies sobre el CWM occidental para que todos lo observen fue un recordatorio de cada una de nuestras propias muertes. ¿Fue este el 'Sueño de Everest' que todos imaginamos?”, continuó.
High on the Hillary Step on May 23rd, video camera in hand, just beneath the top of the world. . We passed over 60 people during the night and arrived to the south summit just after sunrise. The skies suddenly opened up, the mist and cloud cover burned away and all of the splendor and glory of the world beneath our feet became visible. The Hillary Step was in plain sight and our team of climbers approached the final crux beneath the top of the world. . The sub zero temperatures and low oxygen level in the atmosphere had taken their toll on all of us. Minds hypoxic, extremities nearly numb, we all pressed on through the life or death situation. . The early morning light had revealed the gateway to the summit of Everest and in parallel a human being who had lost his life. Here we all were, chasing a dream and beneath our very feet there was a lifeless soul. Is this what Everest has become? . As I documented the team climbing the iconic step, my mind raced and empathized with every person who struggled to stay alive while undoubtedly questioning their own humanity, ethics and integrity. . This poor human being perched 7000ft above the Western CWM for everyone to observe was a reminder of each of our own mortality. Was this the 'Dream of Everest' we all imagined? . My heart bled for the family and loved ones and at the same time I was conscious of the necessity to continue to move. At nearly 9000m above sea level, there is no choice but to carry on. . Who is responsible here? The individuals? The companies? The Government? Is it time to enforce new rules? Will things ever change? What's the solution here? . With great sadness, as the cues pushed onwards and upwards, so did we, as did over 200 people that day. . I deeply apologize for the sensitivity of this post, but I feel we have a responsibility to inform aspiring future climbers of the seriousness of this undertaking while creating a dialogue around how to make safer, more responsible and more ethical choices with how we approach climbing to the top of the world. . To those that lost their lives this season may their souls Rest In Peace. . #Everest #everest2019 #LineUps #HillaryStep #Tragedy 📷 by @sherpapk
Según explicó el cineasta, ese día unos 200 montañistas se dirigieron a la cumbre, muchos de los cuales estaban mal preparados, mal equipados y físicamente no aptos para el desafío.
“En 20 minutos vimos a un escalador que era derribado en una camilla. A los 60 minutos, vemos a un escalador derribado por un par de sherpas completamente delirantes. Realmente no se sabe lo que está pasando, pero parece que la persona tiene un caso grave de enfermedad de montaña aguda. Pero sigues subiendo, en una enorme alineación. Y dentro de 2 1/2 horas hay un escalador fallecido unido a un ancla. Cada persona tenía que escalar sobre ese cuerpo. Es bastante perturbador”, sostuvo.
"Mi corazón sangró por la familia y los seres queridos y, al mismo tiempo, era consciente de la necesidad de seguir moviéndome". A casi 9000 metros sobre el nivel del mar, no hay más remedio que continuar”, agregó.
Elia Saikaly se disculpó también por la fuerte imagen que compartió, pero recalcó que lo hizo para informar a los futuros escaladores sobre la forma en que se aborda la escalada al Everest.
"Para aquellos que perdieron la vida en esta temporada, que sus almas descansen en paz", finalizó.