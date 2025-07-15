Lista completa de las series de TV nominadas al Emmy 2025: Entérate AQUÍ
Con 27 nominaciones, 'Severance' ,de Apple TV, se alza como la serie con más candidaturas, compitiendo en categorías como mejor serie dramática y mejor actor y actriz principal.
La edición número 77 de los premios Emmy se celebrarán en septiembre de este año. Hoy, la Academia de Televisión publicó la lista de las series nominadas que disputarán el preciado galardón que premia a las producciones americanas para la 'pantalla chica'. Entre los nominados destacan nombres como Javier Bardem, Harrison Ford y Pedro Pascal.
De las series, 'Severance' protagonizada por Adam Scott y Britt Lower, es la que tiene más nominaciones, con 27 de ellas que incluyen Mejor Actor y Actriz principal, y Mejor Serie Dramática. Asimismo, Netflix se lleva el honor de tener más producciones nombradas, en las que destacan sus series limitadas: 'Severance' y 'Black Mirror', así como su animaciones 'Arcane' y 'Love Death + Robots'.
Lista de nominados al Emmy 2025: Categoría comedia
- Mejor serie de comedia
The Studio’
‘The Bear’
‘Hacks’
‘Nobody Wants This’
‘Abbott Elementary’
‘Only Murders in the Building’
‘Shrinking’
‘What We Do In The Shadows’
- Mejor actor en serie de comedia
Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’
Seth Rogen, ‘The Studio’
Adam Brody, ‘Nobody Wants This’
Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’
Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’
Kristen Bell, ‘Nobody Wants This’
Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’
Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’
Uzo Aduba, ‘The Residence’
- Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
Ike Barinholtz, ‘The Studio’
Colman Domingo, ‘The Four Seasons’
Harrison Ford, ‘Shrinking’
Jeff Hiller, ‘Somebody Somewhere’
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ‘The Bear’
Michael Urie, ‘Shrinking’
Bowen Yang, ‘Saturday Night Live’
- Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
Liza Colón-Zayas, ‘The Bear’
Hannah Einbinder, ‘Hacks’
Kathryn Hahn, ‘The Studio’
Janelle James, ‘Abbott Elementary’
Catherine O’Hara, ‘The Studio’
Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘Abbott Elementary’
Jessica Williams, ‘Shrinking'
- Mejor actor invitado en serie de comedia
Jon Bernthal, ‘The Bear’
Bryan Cranston, ‘The Studio’
Dave Franco, ‘The Studio’
Ron Howard, ‘The Studio’
Anthony Mackie, ‘The Studio’
Martin Scorsese, ‘The Studio’
- Mejor actriz invitada en serie de comedia
Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘The Bear’
Cynthia Erivo, ‘Poker Face’
Robby Hoffman, ‘Hacks’
Zoe Kravitz, ‘The Studio’
Julianne Nicholson, ‘Hacks’
Severance es la serie más nominada de los Emmys 2025. Foto: Apple TV
Lista de nominados al Emmy 2025: Categoría drama
- Mejor serie dramática
'Andor’
The Pitt’
‘Severance’
‘The White Lotus’
‘The Last of Us’
‘The Diplomat’
‘Paradise’
‘Slow Horses’
- Mejor actor en serie dramática
Pedro Pascal, ‘The Last of Us’
Noah Wyle, ‘The Pitt’
Adam Scott, ‘Severance’
Sterling K Brown, ‘Paradise’
Gary Oldman, ‘Slow Horses’
- Mejor actriz en serie dramática
Kathy Bates, ‘Matlock’
Britt Lower, ‘Severance’
Bella Ramsey, ‘The Last of Us’
Sharon Horgan, ‘Bad Sisters’
Keri Russell, ‘The Diplomat’
- Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
Zach Cherry, ‘Severance’
Walton Goggins, ‘The White Lotus’
Jason Isaacs, ‘The White Lotus’
James Marsden, ‘Paradise’
Sam Rockwell, ‘The White Lotus’
Tramell Tillman, ‘Severance’
John Turturro, ‘Severance’
- Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
Patricia Arquette, ‘Severance’
Carrie Coon, ‘The White Lotus’
Katherine LaNasa, ‘The Pitt’
Julianne Nicholson, ‘Paradise’
Parker Posey, ‘The White Lotus’
Natasha Rothwell, ‘The White Lotus’
Aimee Lou Wood, ‘The White Lotus’
- Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática
Giancarlo Esposito, ‘The Boys’
Scott Glenn, ‘The White Lotus’
Shawn Hatosy, ‘The Pitt’
Joe Pantoliano, ‘The Last of Us’
Forest Whitaker, ‘Andor’
Jeffrey Wright, ‘The Last of Us’
- Mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática
Jane Alexander, ‘Severance’
Gwendoline Christie, ‘Severance’
Kaitlyn Dever, ‘The Last of Us’
Cherry Jones, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Catherine O’Hara, ‘The Last of Us’
Merritt Wever, ‘Severance’
Adolescence sorprendió también con varias nominaciones en la categoría de serie limitada. Foto: Netflix
Lista de nominados al Emmy 2025: Series limitadas
- Mejor serie limitada
Adolescence’
‘El pingüino’
‘Dying for Sex’
‘Black Mirror’
‘Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story’
- Mejor actor en serie limitada
Colin Farrell, ‘El pingüino’
Stephen Graham, ‘Adolescence’
Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘Presumed Innocent’
Brian Tyree Henry, ‘Dope Thief’
Cooper Koch, ‘Monsters’
- Mejor actriz en serie limitada
Michelle Williams, ‘Dying for Sex’
Cristin Milioti, ‘El pingüino’
Meghann Fahy, ‘Sirens’
Cate Blanchett, ‘Disclaimer’
Rashida Jones, ‘Black Mirror’
- Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada
Javier Bardem, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’
Bill Camp, ‘Presumed Innocent’
Owen Cooper, ‘Adolescence’
Rob Delaney, ‘Dying for Sex’
Peter Sarsgaard, ‘Presumed Innocent’
Ashley Walters, ‘Adolescence’
- Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada
Erin Doherty, ‘Adolescence’
Ruth Negga, ‘Presumed Innocent’
Deirdre O’Connell, ‘El pingüino’
Chloe Sevigny, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’
Jenny Slate, ‘Dying for Sex’
Christine Tremarco, ‘Adolescence’
Arcane, la serie de League of Legends, también consiguió nominaciones en el rubro animado. Foto: Netflix
Lista de nominados al Emmy 2025: Otras categorías
- Mejor serie animada
‘Arcane’
‘Los Simpsons’
‘Bob’s Burgers’
‘Love Death + Robots’
‘Common Side Effects’
- Mejor telefilme
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ - Peacock
‘The Gorge’ - Apple TV+
‘Mountainhead’ - HBO Max
‘Nonnas’ - Netflix
‘Rebel Ridge’ - Netflix
- Mejor reality show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Mejor reality show
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chefs
The Traitors