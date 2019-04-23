Dua Lipa visita a niños refugiados tras ejercer nuevo cargo internacional

La intérprete Dua Lipa ahora no sólo destaca por su música en el género pop sino también como una de las embajadoras de Unicef.

La cantante de 'One Kiss' compartió fotos en Instagram sobre lo que su jornada de labor social en Líbano, frontera con Siria, uno de estados con niños refugiados debido al terrorismo y en condición de extrema la pobreza.

Allí la celebridad conoció a varios pequeños con falta de educación, vivienda y alimento necesarios para tener una calidad de vida moderada. Esta realidad conmovió a la artista, quien no dudó en ayudarlos en su rutina diaria.

"Ha sido la experiencia más reveladora durante mi viaje a Líbano durante tres días, trabajando con Unicef y conociendo niños en los campamentos de refugios", escribió.

Dua Lipa publicó además, un mensaje a sus seguidores exigiendo que todos los niños deben vivir cerca a su hogar y no lejos de este, pues también tienen derechos.

La cantante británica llegó a la fama con su sencillo 'Be the one' y en febrero de este año fue galardonada con un Premio Grammy como 'mejor nuevo artista'.

Por otro lado, otros artistas se han unido a la causa como Orlando Bloom y Millie Bobbie Brown y han visitado estos lugares donde reina la soledad, el miedo y la injusticia para los niños.