Dua Lipa visita a niños refugiados tras ejercer nuevo cargo internacional

La intérprete Dua Lipa ahora no sólo destaca por su música en el género pop sino también como una de las embajadoras de Unicef.
La cantante de 'One Kiss' compartió fotos en Instagram sobre lo que su jornada de labor social en Líbano, frontera con Siria, uno de estados con niños refugiados debido al terrorismo y en condición de extrema la pobreza.
Allí la celebridad conoció a varios pequeños con falta de educación, vivienda y alimento necesarios para tener una calidad de vida moderada. Esta realidad conmovió a la artista, quien no dudó en ayudarlos en su rutina diaria.
"Ha sido la experiencia más reveladora durante mi viaje a Líbano durante tres días, trabajando con Unicef y conociendo niños en los campamentos de refugios", escribió.
Dua Lipa publicó además, un mensaje a sus seguidores exigiendo que todos los niños deben vivir cerca a su hogar y no lejos de este, pues también tienen derechos.
La cantante británica llegó a la fama con su sencillo 'Be the one' y en febrero de este año fue galardonada con un Premio Grammy como 'mejor nuevo artista'.
Por otro lado, otros artistas se han unido a la causa como Orlando Bloom y Millie Bobbie Brown y han visitado estos lugares donde reina la soledad, el miedo y la injusticia para los niños.
I’ve had the most eye opening experience being out in Lebanon for the past 3 days working with @unicef meeting children at the refugee settlements and youth training and skill building programs. I particularly want to speak up for refugees as I feel I have a personal connection to seeing people adapt to any circumstance they were put in because of conflict. No family or child chooses to leave their home. They all have dreams. They all deserve equality and a place to be able to live, learn and reach their full potential. I always believe in children as they are our future and we have to take care of them. It was a heartbreaking and emotional yet hopeful experience after seeing these kids still laugh and smile and make the most of a bad situation. I have experienced all first hand the activities and opportunities UNICEF give to young people who have been left without a home because of the war in Syria and it’s nice to see that these children have a community where they feel safe and protected. @unicef #AChildIsAChild