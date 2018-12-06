PS4: la PlayStation Store es invadida por ofertas en honor a The Game Awards 2018

PlayStation Store estrena ofertas para celebrar The Game Awards 2018. Hay más de 50 juegos de PS4 con descuentos de hasta el 70%
Tal parece ser que Sony se lo ha tomado muy en serio con las ofertas en este último mes. Después de la celebración del Black Friday ya suman tres las oportunidades en las que PlayStation Store pone en venta juegos de PS4 con descuentos increíbles. Esta vez, la razón es celebrar The Game Awards 2018, ceremonia que se realizará en pocas horas y que podrás disfrutar en vivo desde La República.
Grandes juegos hacen la diferencia esta vez, ya que entre ellos hay muchos nominados al mejor juego del año y a otras categorías que se premiarán hoy en The Game Awards 2018. Lo mejor de todo es que las ofertas están disponibles también en la tienda de Perú (es-pe). Hemos reunido tanto las ofertas de la PSN Store en Estados Unidos como la local, las que puedes ver en la siguiente lista:
Ofertas de la PSN Store en Perú:
Ofertas de la PSN Store USA (necesitarás una cuenta de Estados Unidos para hacerte con estos juegos). Puedes dar click a cada juego para dirigirte automáticamente a la tienda:
|Juego
|Precio
|Descuento
|A Way Out
|$20.99
|30%
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|$40.19
|33%
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition
|$64.99
|35%
|Banner Saga 3
|$19.99
|20%
|BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
|$37.49
|25%
|BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Deluxe Edition
|$52.49
|25%
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
|$47.99
|20%
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
|$89.99
|10%
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Enhanced
|$116.99
|10%
|Celeste
|$13.99
|30%
|Dead Cells
|$19.99
|20%
|Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection
|$69.99
|30%
|Destiny 2: Forsaken – Digital Deluxe Edition
|$67.99
|15%
|Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection
|$35.99
|40%
|Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass
|$59.49
|15%
|Dishonored 2
|$13.19
|67%
|Donut County
|$9.09
|30%
|DOOM
|$14.99
|25%
|DRAGON QUEST XI – Digital Edition of Light
|$41.99
|30%
|Fallout 4
|$14.99
|50%
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
|$29.99
|50%
|FAR CRY 5
|$23.99
|60%
|Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card
|$84.99
|15%
|Grand Theft Auto V
|$19.79
|34%
|Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1
|$3.99
|50%
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season
|$5.09
|70%
|Mega Man 11
|$23.99
|20%
|MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
|$24.99
|50%
|MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Digital Deluxe Edition
|$29.99
|50%
|Moss
|$19.79
|34%
|Moss + Soundtrack Bundle
|$23.09
|34%
|NBA 2K19
|$29.99
|50%
|No Man’s Sky
|$29.99
|50%
|Persona 5
|$24.99
|50%
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
|$14.99
|50%
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
|$24.99
|50%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|$29.99
|50%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition
|$44.99
|50%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edition
|$34.99
|50%
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas Deluxe Edition
|$59.99
|25%
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas Digital Edition
|$44.99
|25%
|Street Fighter V
|$7.99
|60%
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|$23.99
|40%
|The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
|$22.49
|25%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|$14.99
|70%
|Tooth and Tail
|$14.99
|25%
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|$5.99
|60%
|Valkyria Chronicles 4
|$29.99
|50%
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|$9.99
|50%
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|$19.79
|67%
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
|$19.79
|67%