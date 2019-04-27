GOT: Conoce el increíble soundtrack interpretado por la banda británica Florence and the Machine [VIDEO]

El segundo capítulo de Game of Thrones, tan esperado por los fanáticos de esta producción de HBO, ha desatado emociones entre sus fanáticos y no precisamente por las escenas que ofrece esta, su última entrega.

PUEDES VER Game of Thrones: ¿Qué personaje de GOT eres según tu signo zodiacal?

Y es que una canción interpretada por la banda Florence and The Machine, la cual aparece en una escena de este último episodio de GOT, ha conmovido a los espectadores por la emotiva interpretación musical que ofrece. 'Jenny and the Oldstones' es el nombre de esta canción interpretada, en ficción, por Podrick, el escudero de Tyrion en Game of Thrones.

Para muchos fanáticos de esta serie de HBO, que llega a su fin este año, la letra de la canción aguarda datos ocultos del futuro que tendrá la historia de GOT en los próximos episodios. Algunos hasta han creado hipótesis del futuro de Game of Thrones y su relación con la canción que han compartido por diversas redes sociales.

PUEDES VER Game of Thrones: ¿Dónde ver los capítulos de la octava temporada de GOT ONLINE?

Hasta el momento se desconoce si esta canción, original de Florence and The Machine, será incluido dentro del álbum dedicado a la serie, el cual llevará el titulo de 'For the Throne'. Para deleite de los seguidores que desean aprenderse esta letra musical de GOT, te presentamos a continuación la canción completa que ofrece esta banda británica para la popular serie.

High in the halls of the kings who are gone

Jenny would dance with her ghosts

The ones she had lost and the ones she had found

And the ones who had loved her the most

The ones who'd been gone for so very long

She couldn't remember their names

They spun her around on the damp old stones

Spun away all her sorrow and pain

And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

Never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

They danced through the day

And into the night through the snow that swept through the hall

From winter to summer then winter again

Til the walls did crumble and fall

And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

Never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

Never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave

High in the halls of the kings who are gone

Jenny would dance with her ghosts

The ones she had lost and the ones she had found

And the ones

Who had loved her the most