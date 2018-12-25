PS4: Las ofertas de navidad de PlayStation Network estrenan su tercera semana

La PSN Store ha renovado una vez más su catálogo de ofertas para PS4, PS3 y PS Vita. Mira aquí las mejores ofertas de navidad en PlayStation Network.
La temporada navideña apenas comenzó y junto con la navidad, PlayStation ha renovado su catálogo de videojuegos de PS4, PS3 y PS Vita en oferta presentando tanto juegos exclusivos, lanzamientos recientes y títulos reconocidos en su lista renovada de descuentos. Mira aquí los mejores juegos con ofertas de la tercera semana de los Holiday Sale de PlayStation Network.
Tanto la PSN Store de Perú como la PSN Store de Estados Unidos han renovado su lista de títulos con ofertas y descuentos, por lo que todavía estás a tiempo de hacer el mejor regalo a tu amigo o familiar y hasta a ti mismo. Como esta semana acaba con el fin de año, no se sabe con seguridad hasta cuándo estarán disponibles estas ofertas. No desaproveches la oportunidad y apresúrate para adquirir tus favoritos.
Estos son algunos de los juegos presentes con ofertas y descuentos en la PSN Store Perú. Necesitarás una cuenta de Perú en PlayStation Network para adquirirlos. Puedes dar clic al título de cualquier juego para dirigirte directamente hacia su oferta en PlayStation Store.
|Juego
|% dcto
|precio
|God of War
|30%
|$36.39
|God of War Digital Deluxe
|30%
|$40.24
|Marvel's Spider-Man
|33%
|$46.22
|Marvel's Spider-Man Digital Deluxe
|38%
|$57.03
|Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
|33%
|$18.75
|The Last of Us Remastered
|20%
|$22.39
|ThE Last of Us Left Behind Stand Alone
|50%
|$5.74
|Shadow of the Colossus
|20%
|$22.39
|UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy
|50%
|$13.99
|Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
|20%
|$22.39
|Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
|20%
|$22.39
|Bloodborne
|60%
|$11.19
|Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle
|60%
|$18.19
|Bloodborne The Old Hunters
|60%
|$9.19
|Castlevania Requiem
|15%
|$19.53
|God of War III Remastered
|75%
|$6.99
|InFAMOUS Second Son
|45%
|$15.39
|Killzone Shadow Fall
|20%
|$22.39
|Until Dawn
|20%
|$22.39
|Ratchet & Clank
|20%
|$22.39
|LittleBigPlanet 3
|20%
|$22.39
|The Last Guardian
|35%
|$18.19
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|20%
|$45.99
|Call of Duty Black Ops 4
|25%
|$51.74
|Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe
|10%
|$103.49
|Grand Theft Auto V
|50%
|$17.99
|Red Dead Redemption 2 Edición Especial
|13%
|$80.03
|Red Dead Redemption 2 Edición Definitiva
|10%
|$103.49
|FIFA 19
|50%
|$34.49
|FIFA 19 Champions Edition
|50%
|$45.99
|NBA 2K19
|50%
|$34.49
|Call of Duty Black Ops 4 + Destiny 2 + Overwatch
|40%
|$110.39
|Assassin's Creed Odyssey
|40%
|$41.39
|Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition
|40%
|$55.19
|Battlefield V
|40%
|$41.39
|Battlefield V Deluxe Edition
|40%
|$55.19
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|50%
|$34.49
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider Croft Edition
|50%
|$51.74
|Fallout 76
|33%
|$46.22
|Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition
|35%
|$59.79
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|15%
|$44.19
|Just Cause 4 Standard
|20%
|$55.19
|Just Cause 4 Digital Deluxe
|25%
|$60.36
|Batman Arkham Collection
|60%
|$27.59
|Fortnite: Paquete de fundadores básico
|50%
|$22.99
|Fortnite: Paquete de fundadores de lujo
|50%
|$51.74
Estos son algunos de los juegos presentes con ofertas y descuentos en la PSN Store de Estados Unidos. Necesitarás una cuenta de dicho país en PlayStation Network para adquirirlos (hay métodos de cómo comprar con una de estas cuentas desde Perú). Puedes dar clic al título de cualquier juego para dirigirte directamente hacia su oferta en PlayStation Store.
|Juego
|precio
|% dcto
|precio con PS Plus
|Fate/Extella
|$20.99
|−40%
|$17.99
|PSVita
|$29.99
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
|$19.99
|−50%
|PS4
|$39.99
|Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
|$14.99
|−80%
|$9.99
|PS4
|$49.99
|Alien: Isolation
|$14.99
|−40%
|$8.99
|PS3
|$14.99
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|$19.99
|−60%
|$15.99
|PS4
|$39.99
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition
|$29.99
|−60%
|$23.99
|PS4
|$59.99
|Wrc 6
|$19.99
|−70%
|$14.99
|PS4
|$49.99
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|$21.49
|−67%
|$16.49
|PS4
|$49.99
|Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition
|$39.99
|−60%
|$31.99
|PS3
|$79.99
|The King Of Fighters XIV Special Anniversary Edition
|$44.99
|−50%
|$29.99
|PS4
|$59.99
|Sega Genesis Classics
|$23.99
|−34%
|$19.79
|PS4
|$29.99
|Wrc 5 Esports Edition
|$10.49
|−80%
|$6.99
|PS4
|$34.99
|Demon’s Souls
|$11.99
|−50%
|$9
|PS3
|$19.99
|Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition
|$24.99
|−60%
|$19.99
|PS4
|$49.99
|Shenmue I & II
|$23.99
|−34%
|$19.79
|PS4
|$29.99
|Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star
|$27.99
|−40%
|$23.99
|PS4
|$39.99
|Aquapazza
|$11.99
|−50%
|$9.99
|PS3
|$19.99
|Shining Resonance Refrain
|$29.99
|−50%
|$24.99
|PS4
|$49.99
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops & Black Ops II Game Bundle
|$31.99
|−70%
|$23.99
|PS3
|$79.99
|Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X
|$23.99
|−34%
|$19.79
|PSVita
|$29.99
|Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare — Legacy Edition
|$55.99
|−40%
|$47.99
|PS4
|$79.99
|Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare — Digital Deluxe
|$69.99
|−40%
|$59.99
|PS4
|$99.99
|Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
|$23.99
|−65%
|$20.99
|PS4
|$59.99
|Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare — Digital Pro Edition
|$44.99
|−65%
|$34.99
|PS4
|$99.99
|Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 With DLC Collection 1
|$17.99
|−50%
|$14.99
|PS3
|$29.99
|Call Of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
|$22.49
|−60%
|$17.99
|PS3
|$44.99
|Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition
|$49.99
|−60%
|$39.99
|PS4
|$99.99
|Monopoly Plus
|$5.99
|−70%
|$4.49
|PS4
|$14.99
|Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
|$23.99
|−65%
|$20.99
|PS4
|$59.99
|Alien: Isolation
|$14.99
|−20%
|$11.99
|PS4
|$14.99
|Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare — Digital Pro Edition
|$44.99
|−65%
|$34.99
|PS4
|$99.99
|Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 With DLC Collection 1
|$17.99
|−50%
|$14.99
|PS3
|$29.99
|Call Of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
|$22.49
|−60%
|$17.99
|PS3
|$44.99
|Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition
|$49.99
|−60%
|$39.99
|PS4
|$99.99
|Call Of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
|$29.99
|−60%
|$23.99
|PS4
|$59.99
|Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare — Digital Pro Edition
|$31.49
|−75%
|$22.49
|PS3
|$89.99
|Alien: Isolation
|$14.99
|−60%
|$11.99
|PS3
|$29.99
|Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
|$17.49
|−75%
|$12.49
|PS3
|$49.99
|Sonic Unleashed
|$8.99
|−50%
|$7.49
|PS3
|$14.99
|Sonic & All—Stars Racing Transformed
|$11.99
|−50%
|$9.99
|PS3
|$19.99
|The Crew
|$12.89
|−67%
|$9.89
|PS4
|$29.99
|Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|$23.99
|−50%
|$19.99
|PS4
|$39.99
|Tears To Tiara II: Heir Of The Overlord
|$11.99
|−50%
|$9.99
|PS3
|$19.99
|Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ultimate Edition
|$41.99
|−50%
|$34.99
|PS3
|$69.99
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack — Conquest Edition
|$19.99
|−60%
|$15.99
|PS4
|$39.99
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops II And Season Pass Bundle
|$35.99
|−63%
|$29.59
|PS3
|$79.99
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops Ultimate Edition
|$44.99
|−50%
|$37.49
|PS3
|$74.99
|Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare
|$29.99
|−57%
|$25.79
|PS4
|$59.99
|The King Of Fighters XIV
|$19.99
|−60%
|$15.99
|PS4
|$39.99
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops With First Strike
|$23.99
|−50%
|$19.99
|PS3
|$39.99
|Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 With Stimulus Package
|$9.99
|−60%
|$7.99
|PS3
|$19.99
|Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X
|$23.99
|−34%
|$19.79
|PS4
|$29.99
|Dragon’s Crown Pro
|$34.99
|−40%
|$29.99
|PS4
|$49.99
|Conceptionii: Children Of The Seven Stars
|$11.99
|−50%
|$9.99
|PSVita
|$19.99
|Zombi
|$8.99
|−65%
|$6.99
|PS4
|$19.99
|Sonic Mania
|$17.99
|−25%
|$14.99
|PS4
|$19.99
|Just Dance 2017
|$19.99
|−60%
|$15.99
|PS4
|$39.99
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|$23.99
|−50%
|$19.99
|PS4
|$39.99
|Trials Fusion
|$7.99
|−70%
|$5.99
|PS4
|$19.99
|Trackmania Turbo
|$13.99
|−75%
|$9.99
|PS4
|$39.99
|Tetris Ultimate
|$4.99
|−60%
|$3.99
|PS4
|$9.99
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops III
|$24.99
|−60%
|$19.99
|PS3
|$49.99
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|$39.99
|−30%
|$34.99
|PS4
|$49.99
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|$33.99
|−25%
|$29.99
|PS4
|$39.99
|Trials Fusion: Awesome Max Edition
|$15.99
|−70%
|$11.99
|PS4
|$39.99
|Uno
|$5.99
|−50%
|$4.99
|PS4
|$9.99
|Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
|$13.39
|−33%
|PS4
|$19.99
|Persona 5
|$20.99
|−50%
|$14.99
|PS3
|$29.99
|Jeopardy!
|$14.99
|−35%
|$12.99
|PS4
|$19.99
|Wheel Of Fortune
|$14.99
|−35%
|$12.99
|PS4
|$19.99
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|$29.99
|−67%
|$19.79
|PS4
|$59.99
Si quieres enterarte siempre de los mejores videojuegos con precios especiales y ofertas, no dudes en revisar nuestro enlace especializado de videojuegos en oferta, donde siempre te mantendremos actualizado con los mejores descuentos en juegos para todas las plataformas.