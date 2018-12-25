SIP
PS4: Las ofertas de navidad de PlayStation Network estrenan su tercera semana

La temporada navideña apenas comenzó y junto con la navidad, PlayStation ha renovado su catálogo de videojuegos de PS4, PS3 y PS Vita en oferta presentando tanto juegos exclusivos, lanzamientos recientes y títulos reconocidos en su lista renovada de descuentos. Mira aquí los mejores juegos con ofertas de la tercera semana de los Holiday Sale de PlayStation Network.

Tanto la PSN Store de Perú como la PSN Store de Estados Unidos han renovado su lista de títulos con ofertas y descuentos, por lo que todavía estás a tiempo de hacer el mejor regalo a tu amigo o familiar y hasta a ti mismo. Como esta semana acaba con el fin de año, no se sabe con seguridad hasta cuándo estarán disponibles estas ofertas. No desaproveches la oportunidad y apresúrate para adquirir tus favoritos.

Juegos de PSN Store Perú

Estos son algunos de los juegos presentes con ofertas y descuentos en la PSN Store Perú. Necesitarás una cuenta de Perú en PlayStation Network para adquirirlos. Puedes dar clic al título de cualquier juego para dirigirte directamente hacia su oferta en PlayStation Store.

Juego % dcto precio
God of War  30% $36.39
God of War Digital Deluxe 30% $40.24
Marvel's Spider-Man 33% $46.22
Marvel's Spider-Man Digital Deluxe 38% $57.03
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition 33% $18.75
The Last of Us Remastered 20% $22.39
ThE Last of Us Left Behind Stand Alone 50% $5.74
Shadow of the Colossus 20% $22.39
UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy 50% $13.99
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End 20% $22.39
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection 20% $22.39
Bloodborne 60% $11.19
Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle 60% $18.19
Bloodborne The Old Hunters 60% $9.19
Castlevania Requiem 15% $19.53
God of War III Remastered 75% $6.99
InFAMOUS Second Son 45% $15.39
Killzone Shadow Fall 20% $22.39
Until Dawn 20% $22.39
Ratchet & Clank 20% $22.39
LittleBigPlanet 3 20% $22.39
The Last Guardian 35% $18.19
Yakuza Kiwami 2 20% $45.99
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 25% $51.74
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe 10% $103.49
Grand Theft Auto V 50% $17.99
Red Dead Redemption 2 Edición Especial 13% $80.03
Red Dead Redemption 2 Edición Definitiva 10% $103.49
FIFA 19 50% $34.49
FIFA 19 Champions Edition 50% $45.99
NBA 2K19 50% $34.49
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 + Destiny 2 + Overwatch 40% $110.39
Assassin's Creed  Odyssey 40% $41.39
Assassin's Creed  Odyssey Deluxe Edition 40% $55.19
Battlefield V 40% $41.39
Battlefield V Deluxe Edition 40% $55.19
Shadow of the Tomb Raider 50% $34.49
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Croft Edition 50% $51.74
Fallout 76 33% $46.22
Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition 35% $59.79
Spyro Reignited Trilogy 15% $44.19
Just Cause 4 Standard 20% $55.19
Just Cause 4 Digital Deluxe 25% $60.36
Batman Arkham Collection 60% $27.59
Fortnite: Paquete de fundadores básico 50% $22.99
Fortnite: Paquete de fundadores de lujo 50% $51.74

Juegos de PSN Store USA

Estos son algunos de los juegos presentes con ofertas y descuentos en la PSN Store de Estados Unidos. Necesitarás una cuenta de dicho país en PlayStation Network para adquirirlos (hay métodos de cómo comprar con una de estas cuentas desde Perú). Puedes dar clic al título de cualquier juego para dirigirte directamente hacia su oferta en PlayStation Store.

Juego precio % dcto precio con PS Plus
Fate/Extella $20.99 −40%     $17.99
PSVita $29.99
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition  $19.99 −50%  
PS4 $39.99
Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter  $14.99 −80%     $9.99
PS4 $49.99
Alien: Isolation $14.99 −40%     $8.99
PS3 $14.99
Hasbro Family Fun Pack $19.99 −60%     $15.99
PS4 $39.99
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition $29.99 −60%     $23.99
PS4 $59.99
Wrc 6 $19.99 −70%     $14.99
PS4 $49.99
The Crew Ultimate Edition $21.49 −67%     $16.49
PS4 $49.99
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition $39.99 −60%     $31.99
PS3 $79.99
The King Of Fighters XIV Special Anniversary Edition $44.99 −50%     $29.99
PS4 $59.99
Sega Genesis Classics $23.99 −34%     $19.79
PS4 $29.99
Wrc 5 Esports Edition $10.49 −80%     $6.99
PS4 $34.99
Demon’s Souls $11.99 −50%     $9
PS3 $19.99
Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition $24.99 −60%     $19.99
PS4 $49.99
Shenmue I & II $23.99 −34%     $19.79
PS4 $29.99
Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star $27.99 −40%     $23.99
PS4 $39.99
Aquapazza $11.99 −50%     $9.99
PS3 $19.99
Shining Resonance Refrain $29.99 −50%     $24.99
PS4 $49.99
Call Of Duty: Black Ops & Black Ops II Game Bundle $31.99 −70%     $23.99
PS3 $79.99
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X $23.99 −34%     $19.79
PSVita $29.99
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare — Legacy Edition $55.99 −40%     $47.99
PS4 $79.99
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare — Digital Deluxe $69.99 −40%     $59.99
PS4 $99.99
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition $23.99 −65%     $20.99
PS4 $59.99
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare — Digital Pro Edition $44.99 −65%     $34.99
PS4 $99.99
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 With DLC Collection 1 $17.99 −50%     $14.99
PS3 $29.99
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition $22.49 −60%     $17.99
PS3 $44.99
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition $49.99 −60%     $39.99
PS4 $99.99
Monopoly Plus  $5.99 −70%     $4.49
PS4 $14.99
The Crew  $12.89 −67%     $9.89
PS4 $29.99
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered  $23.99 −50%     $19.99
PS4 $39.99
Tears To Tiara II: Heir Of The Overlord  $11.99 −50%     $9.99
PS3 $19.99
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ultimate Edition  $41.99 −50%     $34.99
PS3 $69.99
Hasbro Family Fun Pack — Conquest Edition  $19.99 −60%     $15.99
PS4 $39.99
Call Of Duty: Black Ops II And Season Pass Bundle  $35.99 −63%     $29.59
PS3 $79.99
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Ultimate Edition  $44.99 −50%     $37.49
PS3 $74.99
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare  $29.99 −57%     $25.79
PS4 $59.99
The King Of Fighters XIV  $19.99 −60%     $15.99
PS4 $39.99
Call Of Duty: Black Ops With First Strike  $23.99 −50%     $19.99
PS3 $39.99
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 With Stimulus Package  $9.99 −60%     $7.99
PS3 $19.99
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X  $23.99 −34%     $19.79
PS4 $29.99
Dragon’s Crown Pro  $34.99 −40%     $29.99
PS4 $49.99
Conceptionii: Children Of The Seven Stars  $11.99 −50%     $9.99
PSVita $19.99
Zombi  $8.99 −65%     $6.99
PS4 $19.99
Sonic Mania  $17.99 −25%     $14.99
PS4 $19.99
Just Dance 2017  $19.99 −60%     $15.99
PS4 $39.99
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy  $23.99 −50%     $19.99
PS4 $39.99
Trials Fusion  $7.99 −70%     $5.99
PS4 $19.99
Trackmania Turbo  $13.99 −75%     $9.99
PS4 $39.99
Tetris Ultimate  $4.99 −60%     $3.99
PS4 $9.99
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III  $24.99 −60%     $19.99
PS3 $49.99
Yakuza Kiwami 2  $39.99 −30%     $34.99
PS4 $49.99
Spyro Reignited Trilogy  $33.99 −25%     $29.99
PS4 $39.99
Trials Fusion: Awesome Max Edition  $15.99 −70%     $11.99
PS4 $39.99
Uno  $5.99 −50%     $4.99
PS4 $9.99
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition  $13.39 −33%  
PS4 $19.99
Persona 5  $20.99 −50%     $14.99
PS3 $29.99
Jeopardy!  $14.99 −35%     $12.99
PS4 $19.99
Wheel Of Fortune  $14.99 −35%     $12.99
PS4 $19.99
Diablo III: Eternal Collection $29.99 −67%     $19.79
PS4 $59.99

Si quieres enterarte siempre de los mejores videojuegos con precios especiales y ofertas, no dudes en revisar nuestro enlace especializado de videojuegos en oferta, donde siempre te mantendremos actualizado con los mejores descuentos en juegos para todas las plataformas.

