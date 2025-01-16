Resultados y clasificación de la 21ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 21ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Martes:
West Ham 3 Soler (31), Soucek (33), Paquetá (67)
Fulham 2 Iwobi (51, 78)
Brentford 2 Wissa (82), Nørgaard (90+2)
Manchester City 2 Foden (66, 78)
Chelsea 2 Palmer (13), James (90+5)
Bournemouth 2 Kluivert (50 de penal), Semenyo (68)
Nottingham 1 Woods (8)
Liverpool 1 Jota (66)
- Miércoles:
Leicester 0
Crystal Palace 2 Mateta (52), Guéhi (78)
Everton 0
Aston Villa 1 Watkins (51)
Newcastle 3 Isak (34, 57), Gordon (74)
Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 2 Solanke (40 en contra), Trossard (44)
Tottenham 1 Son Heung-min (25)
- Jueves:
Ipswich Town 0
Brighton 2 Mitoma (59), Rutter (81)
Manchester United 3 Amad (82, 90, 90+4)
Southampton 1 Ugarte (42 en contra)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 47 20 14 5 1 48 20 28
2. Arsenal 43 21 12 7 2 41 19 22
3. Nottingham 41 21 12 5 4 30 20 10
4. Newcastle 38 21 11 5 5 37 22 15
5. Chelsea 37 21 10 7 4 41 26 15
6. Manchester City 35 21 10 5 6 38 29 9
7. Aston Villa 35 21 10 5 6 31 32 -1
8. Bournemouth 34 21 9 7 5 32 25 7
9. Brighton 31 21 7 10 4 32 29 3
10. Fulham 30 21 7 9 5 32 30 2
11. Brentford 28 21 8 4 9 40 37 3
12. Manchester United 26 21 7 5 9 26 29 -3
13. West Ham 26 21 7 5 9 27 41 -14
14. Tottenham 24 21 7 3 11 43 32 11
15. Crystal Palace 24 21 5 9 7 23 28 -5
16. Everton 17 20 3 8 9 15 26 -11
17. Wolverhampton 16 21 4 4 13 31 48 -17
18. Ipswich Town 16 21 3 7 11 20 37 -17
19. Leicester 14 21 3 5 13 23 46 -23
20. Southampton 6 21 1 3 17 13 47 -34
