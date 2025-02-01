Resultados y clasificación de la 24ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados de los partidos de la 24ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Nottingham 7 Dunk (12 en contra), Gibbs-White (25), Woods (32, 64, 69 de penal), Neco Williams (89), Jota Silva (90+1)
Brighton 0
AFC Bournemouth 0
Liverpool 2 Salah (30 de penal, 75)
Ipswich Town 1 Delap (31)
Southampton 2 Aribo (21), Onuachu (87)
Everton 4 Doucoure (1), Beto (6, 45+2), Ndiaye (90)
Leicester 0
Newcastle 1 Murphy (37)
Fulham 2 Jiménez (61), Muniz Carvalho (82)
Wolverhampton 2 Bellegarde (12), Cunha (90+7)
Aston Villa 0
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Manchester United
Crystal Palace
Brentford
Tottenham
(16h30 GMT) Arsenal
Manchester City
- Lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Chelsea
West Ham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 56 23 17 5 1 56 21 35
2. Arsenal 47 23 13 8 2 44 21 23
3. Nottingham 47 24 14 5 5 40 27 13
4. Manchester City 41 23 12 5 6 47 30 17
5. Newcastle 41 24 12 5 7 42 29 13
6. Chelsea 40 23 11 7 5 45 30 15
7. AFC Bournemouth 40 24 11 7 6 41 28 13
8. Aston Villa 37 24 10 7 7 34 37 -3
9. Fulham 36 24 9 9 6 36 32 4
10. Brighton 34 24 8 10 6 35 38 -3
11. Brentford 31 23 9 4 10 42 40 2
12. Manchester United 29 23 8 5 10 28 32 -4
13. Crystal Palace 27 23 6 9 8 26 30 -4
14. West Ham 27 23 7 6 10 28 44 -16
15. Everton 26 23 6 8 9 23 28 -5
16. Tottenham 24 23 7 3 13 46 37 9
17. Wolverhampton 19 24 5 4 15 34 52 -18
18. Leicester 17 24 4 5 15 25 53 -28
19. Ipswich Town 16 24 3 7 14 22 49 -27
20. Southampton 9 24 2 3 19 18 54 -36
