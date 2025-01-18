HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 22ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 22ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Newcastle 1 Guimaraes (25)

Bournemouth 4 Kluivert (6, 44, 90+2), Kerkez (90+6)

Brentford 0

Liverpool 2 Núñez (90+1, 90+3)

Leicester 0

Fulham 2 Smith-Rowe (48), Traoré Diarra (68)

West Ham 0

Crystal Palace 2 Mateta (48, 89 de penal)

Arsenal 2 Martinelli (35), Havertz (55)

Aston Villa 2 Tielemans (60), Watkins (68)

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Manchester United

Brighton

Everton

Tottenham

Nottingham

Southampton

(16h30 GMT) Ipswich Town

Manchester City

- Lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Chelsea

Wolverhampton

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 50 21 15 5 1 50 20 30

2. Arsenal 44 22 12 8 2 43 21 22

3. Nottingham 41 21 12 5 4 30 20 10

4. Newcastle 38 22 11 5 6 38 26 12

5. Chelsea 37 21 10 7 4 41 26 15

6. Bournemouth 37 22 10 7 5 36 26 10

7. Aston Villa 36 22 10 6 6 33 34 -1

8. Manchester City 35 21 10 5 6 38 29 9

9. Fulham 33 22 8 9 5 34 30 4

10. Brighton 31 21 7 10 4 32 29 3

11. Brentford 28 22 8 4 10 40 39 1

12. Crystal Palace 27 22 6 9 7 25 28 -3

13. Manchester United 26 21 7 5 9 26 29 -3

14. West Ham 26 22 7 5 10 27 43 -16

15. Tottenham 24 21 7 3 11 43 32 11

16. Everton 17 20 3 8 9 15 26 -11

17. Wolverhampton 16 21 4 4 13 31 48 -17

18. Ipswich Town 16 21 3 7 11 20 37 -17

19. Leicester 14 22 3 5 14 23 48 -25

20. Southampton 6 21 1 3 17 13 47 -34

