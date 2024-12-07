Triple H Returns to WWE: The Legendary Fighter Will Appear on Monday Night RAW for Netflix in the US

Triple H, the legendary wrestler and current WWE executive, announced during a media event at the Netflix headquarters the return of Pat McAfee to the Monday Night Raw show. McAfee, who had taken a break from his participation in WWE since August to focus on his role as a commentator for ESPN, will be rejoining on a full-time basis.

However, Triple H did not specify an exact date for McAfee's return but mentioned that he will collaborate with Michael Cole. This addition may involve adjustments to the current commentary team of the red brand. More details are yet to be confirmed.

Triple H is the best wrestrer | Photo: ESPN

Why is Triple H returning to WWE?

It's important to note that Triple H is not returning as a wrestler but will continue in his role as an executive and principal ambassador in WWE. He will be a key figure in the company for attracting brands and audiences. Additionally, he will oversee the creative direction and significant developments in the programs, including coordinating major events and managing talent returns, such as the recent announcement about Pat McAfee on Monday Night Raw. This reinforces his role as a strategic leader within the organization.

Undoubtedly, Paul Levesque, is one of the most decorated figures in the history of professional wrestling. His achievements in WWE include:

14-time world champion: 9-time WWE Champion and 5-time World Heavyweight Champion.

5-time Intercontinental Champion.

2-time European Champion.

3-time Tag Team Champion.

Winner of the Royal Rumble in 2002 and 2016.

Hall of Fame member as part of D-Generation X in 2019.

Why will Netflix broadcast WWE events?

Netflix and WWE have teamed up to produce exclusive content such as documentaries and series related to the world of wrestling. This collaboration aims to leverage WWE's popularity and Netflix's global reach to connect with a broader and more diverse audience, offering stories of the superstars and unforgettable moments from the historic sports entertainment company. These projects strengthen WWE's presence in the streaming market and expand its brand beyond traditional live wrestling events.

Triple H in WWE 2019 | Photo: ESPN

Other historical events broadcast by Netflix

Netflix is venturing into live sports broadcasting as part of its strategy to diversify its content and attract new audiences. In 2024, the platform will host several prominent sporting events:

NFL on Christmas: Netflix will broadcast two NFL games during Christmas as part of an agreement with the league to bring such events to its users in 2024, 2025, and 2026. This partnership aims to leverage the global popularity of American football during the holiday season, making it exclusive content on the platform.

The Netflix Slam: A tennis event featuring Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match on March 3, 2024. This will be one of the main events in Netflix's live sports calendar.