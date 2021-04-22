Cultura Asiática

Conoce los artistas que han sido nombrados para los JOOX TMA 2021. Foto: composición LR
Conoce la lista oficial de nominados a los JOOX Thailand Music Award 2021 . Bright, Win, BTS, GOT7 y BLACKPINK están entre los artistas mencionados.

El 22 de abril de 2021 se dieron a conocer la lista oficial de nominados a los JOOX Thailand Music Award 2021. Entre los artistas que han destacado son Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Gulf Kanawut, BTS, GOT7 y BLACKPINK.

Lista completa de nominados al JOOX Thailand Music Award 2021

A continuación, te dejamos el nombre y categoría donde competirán las celebridades, entre cantantes y actores a un premio para los TMA 2021.

Artist of the year (Artista del año)

  • Bowklylion
  • F.Hero
  • Ink Waruntorn
  • Klear
  • Cocktail

  • Three Man Dwon
  • Mirrr
  • Tilly Birds
  • Palmy
  • Num Kala (หนุ่ม กะลา)

  • URBOYTJ
  • Wanyai
  • Youngohm
  • Mnt̒ khæn kæ̀n khūn (มนต์แคน แก่นคูน)
  • T̀āy xrthạy (ต่าย อรทัย)

Song of the year (Canción del año)

  • Minset con “Wip wup”
  • Bright Wachirawit con “Kangoo”
  • Kīd kạb (กีดกับ) con “Billkin”
  • Cocktail con “Dungdan”
  • Tilly Birds con “Tæ̀ mị̀ t̄hụng”

  • Num Kala con “Xǽd khā rā bāw” (แอ๊ด คาราบาว)
  • Three Man Dow con “F̄n tk h̄ịm” (ฝนตกไหม)
  • Milli con Phạk k̀xn (พักก่อน)
  • First Anuwat con “T̄ĥā k̄heā ca rạk yụ̄n c̄hey«k̄heā k̆ rạk” (ถ้าเขาจะรัก ยืนเฉยๆเขาก็รัก)
  • Mirrr con “Nikhotin” (นิโคติน)

  • Bowkylion
  • Bam Bam de GOT7 con “Phī̀ mị̀ h̄l̀x lwng” (พี่ไม่หล่อลวง)
  • Maiyarap con “Fæn h̄ım̀ h̄n̂ā khûn” (แฟนใหม่หน้าคุ้น)
  • Zom Marie con “H̄rụ̄x c̄hạn khid pị xeng” (หรือฉันคิดไปเอง)
  • Gungun con “Cāḷ key tụ̄̂n” (จาฬเกยตื้น)

New artist of the year (Artista nuevo del año)

  • Ally
  • Billkin
  • Anatomy Rabbit
  • Milli
  • Gungun

  • Hye
  • Morcasu
  • Pimrypie
  • Rooftop
  • Fist Anuwat

  • Bright Vachirawit
  • Serius Bacon
  • Núk ṭhndl (นุ๊ก ธนดล)
  • TXRBO
  • Cǽkh fæn c̄hạn (แจ๊ค แฟนฉัน)

Lukthung song of the year (Lukthung canción del año)

  • Khe wāy (เควาย )
  • Ngān tæ̀ng khncn (งานแต่งคนจน)
  • BKN48
  • Tạw lakhr lạb (ตัวละครลับ)
  • Cı phe (ใจ เพ)

  • Núk ṭhndl (นุ๊ก ธนดล)
  • Beîl pthum rāch (เบิ้ล ปทุมราช)
  • Ṣ̄āl s̄ān ṣ̄ilp̒ (ศาล สานศิลป์)
  • Phcn̒ s̄āy xin dī̂ (พจน์ สายอินดี้)
  • Jenny

  • L̊ā phelin wngṣ̄kr (ลําเพลิน วงศ์กร)
  • P̄hị̀ phngṣ̄ṭhr (ไผ่ พงศธร)
  • Ṣ̄āl s̄ān ṣ̄ilp̒ (ศาล สานศิลป์)
  • Dị̂ h̄md t̄ĥā s̄dchụ̄̀n (ได้หมดถ้าสดชื่น)
  • Peā wlī phr phiml (เปาวลี พรพิมล)

Top social artist of the year (Top artista social del año)

  • Bowkylion
  • EXO
  • Ed Sheeran
  • BNK48
  • BTS

  • GOT7
  • iKON
  • F.here
  • Gulf Kanawut
  • First Anuwat

  • Mew Suppasit
  • NCT
  • Mean
  • Milli
  • Maiyarap

  • Nont Tanont
  • Paris
  • Safeplanet
  • Pimrypie
  • Perth

  • TWICE
  • Trinity
  • War Wanarat
  • Youngohm
  • Urboytj

  • Toei Apiwat
  • Krat̀āy phrrṇ nip̣hā (กระต่าย พรรณนิภา)
  • Bright Vachirawit
  • Tạ́k ṣ̄iri phr (ต๊ก ศิริพร)
  • T̀āy xrthạy (ต่าย อรทัย)

  • Lucky Peck
  • Win Metawin
  • Ohm Thitiwat
  • Mantra Kaeng Coon
  • P̂āy pāy xo ri xô (ป้ายปาย โอริโอ้)

Cómo votar en los JOOX Thailand Music Award 2021

La votación para los los JOOX Thailand Music Award 2021 inicia el 26 de abril y cierra el 9 de mayo.

Cuando se abran las votaciones, los organizadores explicarán cómo votar en los premios.

Mantente atento en este artículo porque actualizaremos sobre este procedimiento que mantendrá activos a los fans de todas partes del mundo, principalmente de Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Gulf Kanawut, BTS, GOT7, BLACKPINK y más.

