Agencias

Vistazo a la decimocuarta fecha del torneo Apertura de Argentina


Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la decimocuarta fecha del torneo Apertura de la primera división del fútbol argentino:

-Viernes:

Gimnasia LP 0

River 3 Driussi (35), Mastantuono (53), Aliendro (82)

Talleres 0

Vélez 1 Carrizo (48)

Racing 1 Zuculini (45)

Central Cba. 0

Atl. Tucumán Postergado

Independiente

Unión 1 Gamba (11)

Newell's 1 Pardo (16, en contra)

-Sábado:

Lanús 1 Salvio (27, penal)

Banfield 1 Rivera (76)

Huracán 1 Lescano (60)

Defensa 1 Ferreira (32)

Boca 2 Palacios (47), Merentiel (62)

Estudiantes 0

-Domingo:

Riestra 0

San Lorenzo 0

San Martín SJ 1 Toloza (33)

Godoy Cruz 0

Sarmiento 0

Platense 1 Mainero (53)

Rosario Central 3 López (7), Duarte (67), Copetti (90+4)

Instituto 0

-Lunes:

Tigre

Belgrano

Argentinos

Barracas

Ind. Rivadavia

Aldosivi

Las posiciones:

Grupo A

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Boca Juniors 32 14 10 2 2 22 8

2. Huracán 27 14 7 6 1 19 9

3. Argentinos 26 13 7 5 1 16 8

4. Tigre 24 13 8 0 5 17 11

5. Racing 22 14 7 1 6 23 15

6. Estudiantes 20 14 5 5 4 18 15

7. Barracas 20 13 5 5 3 17 14

8. Defensa y Justicia 19 14 5 4 5 15 17

9. Central Córdoba 18 14 5 3 6 19 17

10. Ind. Rivadavia 18 13 4 6 3 14 14

11. Newell's 16 14 4 4 6 10 14

12. Belgrano 14 13 3 5 5 11 21

13. Unión 13 14 3 4 7 9 14

14. Banfield 11 14 2 5 7 10 16

15. Aldosivi 9 13 2 3 8 13 26

Grupo B

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Rosario Central 29 14 8 5 1 20 8

2. Independiente 28 13 8 4 1 23 9

3. San Lorenzo 26 14 7 5 2 13 8

4. River Plate 25 14 6 7 1 15 7

5. Riestra 20 14 4 8 2 10 7

6. Platense 20 14 5 5 4 11 9

7. Lanús 17 14 3 8 3 12 10

8. Instituto 14 14 4 2 8 13 18

9. Godoy Cruz 14 14 2 8 4 7 15

10. Talleres 13 14 2 7 5 9 11

11. Sarmiento 13 14 2 7 5 9 17

12. Gimnasia LP 13 14 3 4 7 8 17

13. Vélez Sarsfield 11 14 3 2 9 5 18

14. Atlético Tucumán 10 13 3 1 9 14 20

15. San Martín SJ 9 14 2 3 9 5 14

str/raa/

