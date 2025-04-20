Vistazo a la decimocuarta fecha del torneo Apertura de Argentina
Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la decimocuarta fecha del torneo Apertura de la primera división del fútbol argentino:
-Viernes:
Gimnasia LP 0
River 3 Driussi (35), Mastantuono (53), Aliendro (82)
Talleres 0
Vélez 1 Carrizo (48)
Racing 1 Zuculini (45)
Central Cba. 0
Atl. Tucumán Postergado
Independiente
Unión 1 Gamba (11)
Newell's 1 Pardo (16, en contra)
-Sábado:
Lanús 1 Salvio (27, penal)
Banfield 1 Rivera (76)
Huracán 1 Lescano (60)
Defensa 1 Ferreira (32)
Boca 2 Palacios (47), Merentiel (62)
Estudiantes 0
-Domingo:
Riestra 0
San Lorenzo 0
San Martín SJ 1 Toloza (33)
Godoy Cruz 0
Sarmiento 0
Platense 1 Mainero (53)
Rosario Central 3 López (7), Duarte (67), Copetti (90+4)
Instituto 0
-Lunes:
Tigre
Belgrano
Argentinos
Barracas
Ind. Rivadavia
Aldosivi
Las posiciones:
Grupo A
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Boca Juniors 32 14 10 2 2 22 8
2. Huracán 27 14 7 6 1 19 9
3. Argentinos 26 13 7 5 1 16 8
4. Tigre 24 13 8 0 5 17 11
5. Racing 22 14 7 1 6 23 15
6. Estudiantes 20 14 5 5 4 18 15
7. Barracas 20 13 5 5 3 17 14
8. Defensa y Justicia 19 14 5 4 5 15 17
9. Central Córdoba 18 14 5 3 6 19 17
10. Ind. Rivadavia 18 13 4 6 3 14 14
11. Newell's 16 14 4 4 6 10 14
12. Belgrano 14 13 3 5 5 11 21
13. Unión 13 14 3 4 7 9 14
14. Banfield 11 14 2 5 7 10 16
15. Aldosivi 9 13 2 3 8 13 26
Grupo B
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Rosario Central 29 14 8 5 1 20 8
2. Independiente 28 13 8 4 1 23 9
3. San Lorenzo 26 14 7 5 2 13 8
4. River Plate 25 14 6 7 1 15 7
5. Riestra 20 14 4 8 2 10 7
6. Platense 20 14 5 5 4 11 9
7. Lanús 17 14 3 8 3 12 10
8. Instituto 14 14 4 2 8 13 18
9. Godoy Cruz 14 14 2 8 4 7 15
10. Talleres 13 14 2 7 5 9 11
11. Sarmiento 13 14 2 7 5 9 17
12. Gimnasia LP 13 14 3 4 7 8 17
13. Vélez Sarsfield 11 14 3 2 9 5 18
14. Atlético Tucumán 10 13 3 1 9 14 20
15. San Martín SJ 9 14 2 3 9 5 14
