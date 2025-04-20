HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 33ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 33ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Brentford 4 Mbeumo (9, 48), Wissa (58), Nørgaard (90+5)

Brighton 2 Welbeck (45+3), Mitoma (81)

Crystal Palace 0

Bournemouth 0

Everton 0

Manchester City 2 O'Reilly (84), Kovacic (90+2)

West Ham 1 Bowen (47)

Southampton 1 Ugochukwu (90+3)

Aston Villa 4 Watkins (1), Maatsen (64), Burn (73 en contra), Onana (75)

Newcastle 1 Schär (18)

- Domingo:

Fulham 1 Iwobi (20)

Chelsea 2 George (83), Neto (90+3)

Ipswich Town 0

Arsenal 4 Trossard (14, 69), Martinelli (28), Nwaneri (88)

Manchester United 0

Wolverhampton 1 Sarabia (77)

Leicester 0

Liverpool 1 Alexander-Arnold (76)

- Lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Tottenham

Nottingham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 79 33 24 7 2 75 31 44

2. Arsenal 66 33 18 12 3 61 27 34

3. Newcastle 59 33 18 5 10 62 44 18

4. Manchester City 58 33 17 7 9 64 42 22

5. Chelsea 57 33 16 9 8 58 40 18

6. Nottingham 57 32 17 6 9 51 38 13

7. Aston Villa 57 33 16 9 8 53 47 6

8. Bournemouth 49 33 13 10 10 52 40 12

9. Fulham 48 33 13 9 11 48 45 3

10. Brighton 48 33 12 12 9 53 53 0

11. Brentford 46 33 13 7 13 56 50 6

12. Crystal Palace 44 33 11 11 11 41 45 -4

13. Everton 38 33 8 14 11 34 40 -6

14. Manchester United 38 33 10 8 15 38 46 -8

15. Wolverhampton 38 33 11 5 17 48 61 -13

16. Tottenham 37 32 11 4 17 60 49 11

17. West Ham 36 33 9 9 15 37 55 -18

18. Ipswich Town 21 33 4 9 20 33 71 -38

19. Leicester 18 33 4 6 23 27 73 -46

20. Southampton 11 33 2 5 26 24 78 -54

