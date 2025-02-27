HOY
Últimas Noticias del Perú y el Mundo en larepublica.pe
SUSCRÍBETE
MML clausura Real Plaza Centro Cívico
Agencias

Resultados y clasificación de la 27ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 27ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Martes:

Wolverhampton 1 Gomes da Silva (18)

Fulham 2 Sessegnon (1), Muniz Carvalho (47)

Brighton 2 Pedro (12 de penal), Welbeck (75)

Bournemouth 1 Kluivert (61)

Crystal Palace 4 Sarr (29, 71), Mateta (59), Nketiah (90+1)

Aston Villa 1 Rogers (52)

Chelsea 4 Nkunku (23), Neto (36), Colwill (44), Cucurella (78)

Southampton 0

- Miércoles:

Tottenham 0

Manchester City 1 Haaland (12)

Brentford 1 Wissa (45+4)

Everton 1 O'Brien (77)

Nottingham 0

Arsenal 0

Manchester United 3 Morsy (22 en contra), De Ligt (26), Maguire (47)

Ipswich Town 2 Philogene-Bidace (4, 45+2)

Liverpool 2 Szoboszlai (11), Mac Allister (63)

Newcastle 0

- Jueves:

West Ham 2 Soucek (21), Vestergaard (43 en contra)

Leicester 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 67 28 20 7 1 66 26 40

2. Arsenal 54 27 15 9 3 51 23 28

3. Nottingham 48 27 14 6 7 44 33 11

4. Manchester City 47 27 14 5 8 53 37 16

5. Chelsea 46 27 13 7 7 52 36 16

6. Newcastle 44 27 13 5 9 46 38 8

7. Bournemouth 43 27 12 7 8 45 32 13

8. Brighton 43 27 11 10 6 44 39 5

9. Fulham 42 27 11 9 7 40 36 4

10. Aston Villa 42 28 11 9 8 40 45 -5

11. Brentford 38 27 11 5 11 48 43 5

12. Crystal Palace 36 27 9 9 9 35 33 2

13. Tottenham 33 27 10 3 14 53 39 14

14. Manchester United 33 27 9 6 12 33 39 -6

15. West Ham 33 27 9 6 12 32 47 -15

16. Everton 32 27 7 11 9 30 34 -4

17. Wolverhampton 22 27 6 4 17 37 56 -19

18. Ipswich Town 17 27 3 8 16 26 57 -31

19. Leicester 17 27 4 5 18 25 61 -36

20. Southampton 9 27 2 3 22 19 65 -46

./bds/dr

Últimas Noticias

VER MÁS