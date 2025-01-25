HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 23ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 23ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Southampton 1 Bednarek (10)

Newcastle 3 Isak (26 de penal, 30), Tonali (51)

Liverpool 4 Szoboszlai (11), Salah (35), Gakpo (44, 65)

Ipswich Town 1 Greaves (90)

Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal 1 Calafiori (74)

Brighton 0

Everton 1 Ndiaye (42 de penal)

Bournemouth 5 Kluivert (9), Ouattara (55, 61, 87), Semenyo (90+1)

Nottingham 0

(17h30 GMT) Manchester City

Chelsea

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Tottenham

Leicester

Crystal Palace

Brentford

(16h30 GMT) Aston Villa

West Ham

(19h00 GMT) Fulham

Manchester United

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 53 22 16 5 1 54 21 33

2. Arsenal 47 23 13 8 2 44 21 23

3. Nottingham 44 23 13 5 5 33 27 6

4. Newcastle 41 23 12 5 6 41 27 14

5. Chelsea 40 22 11 7 4 44 27 17

6. Bournemouth 40 23 11 7 5 41 26 15

7. Manchester City 38 22 11 5 6 44 29 15

8. Aston Villa 36 22 10 6 6 33 34 -1

9. Brighton 34 23 8 10 5 35 31 4

10. Fulham 33 22 8 9 5 34 30 4

11. Brentford 28 22 8 4 10 40 39 1

12. Crystal Palace 27 22 6 9 7 25 28 -3

13. Manchester United 26 22 7 5 10 27 32 -5

14. West Ham 26 22 7 5 10 27 43 -16

15. Tottenham 24 22 7 3 12 45 35 10

16. Everton 23 22 5 8 9 19 28 -9

17. Wolverhampton 16 23 4 4 15 32 52 -20

18. Ipswich Town 16 23 3 7 13 21 47 -26

19. Leicester 14 22 3 5 14 23 48 -25

20. Southampton 6 23 1 3 19 16 53 -37

