Resultados y clasificación de la 22ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 22ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Newcastle 1 Guimaraes (25)
Bournemouth 4 Kluivert (6, 44, 90+2), Kerkez (90+6)
Brentford 0
Liverpool 2 Darwin Núñez (90+1, 90+3)
Leicester 0
Fulham 2 Smith-Rowe (48), Traoré Diarra (68)
West Ham 0
Crystal Palace 2 Mateta (48, 89 de penal)
En juego:
Arsenal
Aston Villa
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Manchester United
Brighton
Everton
Tottenham
Nottingham
Southampton
(16h30 GMT) Ipswich Town
Manchester City
- Lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Chelsea
Wolverhampton
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 50 21 15 5 1 50 20 30
2. Arsenal 43 21 12 7 2 41 19 22
3. Nottingham 41 21 12 5 4 30 20 10
4. Newcastle 38 22 11 5 6 38 26 12
5. Chelsea 37 21 10 7 4 41 26 15
6. Bournemouth 37 22 10 7 5 36 26 10
7. Manchester City 35 21 10 5 6 38 29 9
8. Aston Villa 35 21 10 5 6 31 32 -1
9. Fulham 33 22 8 9 5 34 30 4
10. Brighton 31 21 7 10 4 32 29 3
11. Brentford 28 22 8 4 10 40 39 1
12. Crystal Palace 27 22 6 9 7 25 28 -3
13. Manchester United 26 21 7 5 9 26 29 -3
14. West Ham 26 22 7 5 10 27 43 -16
15. Tottenham 24 21 7 3 11 43 32 11
16. Everton 17 20 3 8 9 15 26 -11
17. Wolverhampton 16 21 4 4 13 31 48 -17
18. Ipswich Town 16 21 3 7 11 20 37 -17
19. Leicester 14 22 3 5 14 23 48 -25
20. Southampton 6 21 1 3 17 13 47 -34
