Resultados y clasificación del campeonato de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 16ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Newcastle 4 Murphy (30, 60), Guimaraes (47), Isak (50)
Leicester 0
Liverpool 2 Gakpo (47), Jota (86)
Fulham 2 Pereira (11), Muniz Carvalho (76)
Arsenal 0
Everton 0
Wolverhampton 1 Cunha (72)
Ipswich Town 2 Doherty (15 en contra), Taylor (90+4)
Nottingham 2 Milenkovic (87), Elanga (90+3)
Aston Villa 1 Duran (63)
- Domingo:
Brighton 1 Guéhi (87 en contra)
Crystal Palace 3 Chalobah (27), Sarr (33, 82)
Manchester City 1 Gvardiol (36)
Manchester United 2 Fernandes (88 de penal), Traoré (90)
Chelsea 2 Cucurella (43), Jackson (80)
Brentford 1 Mbeumo (90)
Southampton 0
Tottenham 5 Maddison (1, 45+4), Son Heung-min (12), Kulusevski (14), Sarr (25)
- Lunes:
AFC Bournemouth 1 Ünal (90)
West Ham 1 Tolentino Coelho de Lima (87 de penal)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 36 15 11 3 1 31 13 18
2. Chelsea 34 16 10 4 2 37 19 18
3. Arsenal 30 16 8 6 2 29 15 14
4. Nottingham 28 16 8 4 4 21 19 2
5. Manchester City 27 16 8 3 5 28 23 5
6. AFC Bournemouth 25 16 7 4 5 24 21 3
7. Aston Villa 25 16 7 4 5 24 25 -1
8. Fulham 24 16 6 6 4 24 22 2
9. Brighton 24 16 6 6 4 26 25 1
10. Tottenham 23 16 7 2 7 36 19 17
11. Brentford 23 16 7 2 7 32 30 2
12. Newcastle 23 16 6 5 5 23 21 2
13. Manchester United 22 16 6 4 6 21 19 2
14. West Ham 19 16 5 4 7 21 29 -8
15. Crystal Palace 16 16 3 7 6 17 21 -4
16. Everton 15 15 3 6 6 14 21 -7
17. Leicester 14 16 3 5 8 21 34 -13
18. Ipswich Town 12 16 2 6 8 16 28 -12
19. Wolverhampton 9 16 2 3 11 24 40 -16
20. Southampton 5 16 1 2 13 11 36 -25
