TikTok restores service in the US following Trump promise to postpone ban

TikTok announced the restoration of its services to U.S. users after a temporary shutdown initiated in response to a federal ban. Photo: LR composition/difusión

Just twelve hours after being blocked in the United States, TikTok, one of the world's most prominent platforms, became available and operational again for millions of users, almost as if it had never disappeared. This swift return is attributed to an action taken by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to preserve the app.

The unexpected comeback occurred after the platform's removal on Saturday night. During this time, American users attempting to access TikTok were met with a message stating that the app was unavailable and asking them to "stay tuned."

TikTok restores its services in the US after Trump's promise to postpone ban

TikTok became operational again just 12 hours after being shut down in the United States. Users reported that they could "use the app without any issues." Earlier, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to issue an executive order extending the timeframe before the law’s restrictions would take effect.

This decision was crucial in allowing TikTok to restore its service in the U.S. In a statement, the company expressed gratitude to Trump for providing the necessary clarity to its service providers, enabling them to resume access to the platform.

The swift restoration of TikTok is welcome news for users who rely on the app for entertainment, news, and, in some cases, their livelihoods. The company also emphasized its commitment to working with the president-elect on a long-term solution to ensure the app’s continued operation in the country.

TikTok statement. Photo: Twitter/X

What are the future challenges for TikTok in the USA?

Despite the temporary restoration of TikTok, its long-term future in the United States remains uncertain. President-elect Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of a joint venture between ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, and a new U.S.-based owner. However, this process could face significant hurdles, including opposition from within Trump’s own party, as some members strongly oppose any delay to the ban.

The law banning TikTok was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress, citing national security concerns. While Trump is seeking to delay its enforcement, reversing the legislation would require a complex legislative process. The situation is further complicated by ByteDance’s reluctance to sell to an American buyer, a key condition for the app’s continued operation in the U.S.

The brief shutdown of TikTok sparked feelings of sadness and disappointment among millions of users. Many expressed concern about potentially losing a platform that has become a vital space for creativity and social connection. Influencers and content creators shared their sense of loss, highlighting the app's significant role in their lives.

For instance, influencer Alix Earle, who has nearly 8 million followers, shared her sorrow in a video before the shutdown, describing TikTok as much more than just an app. Additionally, users from various countries joined the conversation, expressing their relief at TikTok's return and their hope that the platform remains available in the future.