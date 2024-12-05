In the midst of the chat, Trump suggested, with an ironic smile, that Canada could join the United States as the 51st state. Image: AFP

During a recent meeting between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau, the former US president jokingly suggested that Canada could become the "51st state" of the United States. This remark came amid a discussion about the increase in tariffs, a sensitive topic for the economies of both countries.

The increase in tariffs imposed by the US on Canadian products has been a hot topic in conversations between the two governments, especially regarding the trade of steel and aluminum. Trump's suggestion that Canada become the 51st state reflects the complex relationship between the two countries, marked by economic and political differences.

What the elected president said, and what is the relationship with Canada?

According to Fox News, the incident occurred during an informal conversation between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago, where they discussed various topics related to international politics and trade.

In the midst of the chat, Trump suggested, with an ironic smile, that Canada could join the United States as the 51st state, which would avoid the trade tensions generated by the tariffs imposed by the US government. Trudeau didn't take the joke well, reacting with a nervous smile, aware that any comment related to Canada's sovereignty is a sensitive issue.

The impact of tariffs on US-Canada relations

The relationship between the two countries has historically been cordial, but recent trade disputes have created friction, particularly regarding the 25 percent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Trump's policies on borders and trade with Mexico and Canada have intensified, affecting the economic and political dynamics between these three countries. This situation has also highlighted issues related to immigration and drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, a highly lethal opioid.