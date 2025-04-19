HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 33ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 33ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Brentford 4 Mbeumo (9, 48), Wissa (58), Nørgaard (90+5)

Brighton 2 Welbeck (45+3), Mitoma (81)

Crystal Palace 0

Bournemouth 0

Everton 0

Manchester City 2 O'Reilly (84), Kovacic (90+2)

West Ham 1 Bowen (47)

Southampton 1 Ugochukwu (90+3)

Aston Villa 4 Watkins (1), Maatsen (64), Burn (73 en contra), Onana (75)

Newcastle 1 Schär (18)

- Domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Fulham

Chelsea

Ipswich Town

Arsenal

Manchester United

Wolverhampton

(15h30 GMT) Leicester

Liverpool

- Lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Tottenham

Nottingham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 76 32 23 7 2 74 31 43

2. Arsenal 63 32 17 12 3 57 27 30

3. Newcastle 59 33 18 5 10 62 44 18

4. Manchester City 58 33 17 7 9 64 42 22

5. Nottingham 57 32 17 6 9 51 38 13

6. Aston Villa 57 33 16 9 8 53 47 6

7. Chelsea 54 32 15 9 8 56 39 17

8. Bournemouth 49 33 13 10 10 52 40 12

9. Fulham 48 32 13 9 10 47 43 4

10. Brighton 48 33 12 12 9 53 53 0

11. Brentford 46 33 13 7 13 56 50 6

12. Crystal Palace 44 33 11 11 11 41 45 -4

13. Everton 38 33 8 14 11 34 40 -6

14. Manchester United 38 32 10 8 14 38 45 -7

15. Tottenham 37 32 11 4 17 60 49 11

16. West Ham 36 33 9 9 15 37 55 -18

17. Wolverhampton 35 32 10 5 17 47 61 -14

18. Ipswich Town 21 32 4 9 19 33 67 -34

19. Leicester 18 32 4 6 22 27 72 -45

20. Southampton 11 33 2 5 26 24 78 -54

