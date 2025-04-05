HOY
Agencias

Un vistazo a la fecha del torneo Apertura del fútbol argentino


Estos son los resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la duodécima fecha del torneo Apertura del fútbol argentino:

-Viernes:

Estudiantes 0

Belgrano 1 Fernández (40)

San Martín SJ 0

San Lorenzo 1 Cerutti (69)

-Sábado:

Godoy Cruz 1 Andino (45)

Ind. Rivadavia 1 Villalba (74)

Rosario Central 2 Sandez (58), Giménez (90+1)

Vélez 1 Romero (10)

Talleres 2 Schott (15), Ortegoza (65)

Gimnasia La Plata 0

Huracán 3 Miljevic (23 y 67), Sequeira (47)

Aldosivi 3 Torres (20 -penal-), Palavecino (63), Giani (79)

Sarmiento 1 Insaurralde (44)

River 1 Borja (29)

-Domingo:

Lanús

Independiente

Unión

Central Córdoba

Boca

Barracas Central

Argentinos

Defensa

Racing

Banfield

-Lunes:

Riestra

Platense

Atlético Tucumán

Instituto

Tigre

Newell's

Las posiciones:

Grupo A

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Tigre 24 11 8 0 3 17 8

2. Boca Juniors 23 11 7 2 2 16 7

3. Huracán 23 12 6 5 1 16 7

4. Argentinos 22 11 6 4 1 12 7

5. Estudiantes 19 12 5 4 3 17 12

6. Central Córdoba 18 11 5 3 3 18 13

7. Barracas Central 17 11 4 5 2 16 13

8. Defensa y Justicia 17 11 5 2 4 13 12

9. Ind. Rivadavia 17 12 4 5 3 13 13

10. Belgrano 14 12 3 5 4 10 18

11. Racing 13 11 4 1 6 16 14

12. Newell's 11 11 3 2 6 7 13

13. Banfield 9 11 2 3 6 7 10

14. Aldosivi 9 12 2 3 7 13 24

15. Unión 8 11 2 2 7 7 13

Grupo B

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Rosario Central 25 12 7 4 1 17 8

2. Independiente 24 11 7 3 1 20 8

3. San Lorenzo 22 12 6 4 2 12 8

4. River Plate 21 12 5 6 1 11 6

5. Riestra 16 11 3 7 1 9 4

6. Platense 16 11 4 4 3 10 8

7. Lanús 14 11 3 5 3 10 8

8. Talleres 12 12 2 6 4 8 9

9. Gimnasia La Plata 12 12 3 3 6 7 13

10. Instituto 11 11 3 2 6 8 12

11. Godoy Cruz (1) 10 12 2 7 3 7 14

12. Sarmiento 9 12 1 7 4 8 16

13. Vélez Sarsfield 8 12 2 2 8 4 17

14. Atlético Tucumán 7 11 2 1 8 11 17

15. San Martín SJ 6 12 1 3 8 4 12

(1) Se le descontaron 3 puntos por incidentes causados por sus hinchas.

Str/ma

