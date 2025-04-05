Un vistazo a la fecha del torneo Apertura del fútbol argentino
Estos son los resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la duodécima fecha del torneo Apertura del fútbol argentino:
-Viernes:
Estudiantes 0
Belgrano 1 Fernández (40)
San Martín SJ 0
San Lorenzo 1 Cerutti (69)
-Sábado:
Godoy Cruz 1 Andino (45)
Ind. Rivadavia 1 Villalba (74)
Rosario Central 2 Sandez (58), Giménez (90+1)
Vélez 1 Romero (10)
Talleres 2 Schott (15), Ortegoza (65)
Gimnasia La Plata 0
Huracán 3 Miljevic (23 y 67), Sequeira (47)
Aldosivi 3 Torres (20 -penal-), Palavecino (63), Giani (79)
Sarmiento 1 Insaurralde (44)
River 1 Borja (29)
-Domingo:
Lanús
Independiente
Unión
Central Córdoba
Boca
Barracas Central
Argentinos
Defensa
Racing
Banfield
-Lunes:
Riestra
Platense
Atlético Tucumán
Instituto
Tigre
Newell's
Las posiciones:
Grupo A
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Tigre 24 11 8 0 3 17 8
2. Boca Juniors 23 11 7 2 2 16 7
3. Huracán 23 12 6 5 1 16 7
4. Argentinos 22 11 6 4 1 12 7
5. Estudiantes 19 12 5 4 3 17 12
6. Central Córdoba 18 11 5 3 3 18 13
7. Barracas Central 17 11 4 5 2 16 13
8. Defensa y Justicia 17 11 5 2 4 13 12
9. Ind. Rivadavia 17 12 4 5 3 13 13
10. Belgrano 14 12 3 5 4 10 18
11. Racing 13 11 4 1 6 16 14
12. Newell's 11 11 3 2 6 7 13
13. Banfield 9 11 2 3 6 7 10
14. Aldosivi 9 12 2 3 7 13 24
15. Unión 8 11 2 2 7 7 13
Grupo B
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Rosario Central 25 12 7 4 1 17 8
2. Independiente 24 11 7 3 1 20 8
3. San Lorenzo 22 12 6 4 2 12 8
4. River Plate 21 12 5 6 1 11 6
5. Riestra 16 11 3 7 1 9 4
6. Platense 16 11 4 4 3 10 8
7. Lanús 14 11 3 5 3 10 8
8. Talleres 12 12 2 6 4 8 9
9. Gimnasia La Plata 12 12 3 3 6 7 13
10. Instituto 11 11 3 2 6 8 12
11. Godoy Cruz (1) 10 12 2 7 3 7 14
12. Sarmiento 9 12 1 7 4 8 16
13. Vélez Sarsfield 8 12 2 2 8 4 17
14. Atlético Tucumán 7 11 2 1 8 11 17
15. San Martín SJ 6 12 1 3 8 4 12
(1) Se le descontaron 3 puntos por incidentes causados por sus hinchas.
