HOY
Últimas Noticias del Perú y el Mundo en larepublica.pe
SUSCRÍBETE
Sigue las noticias de La República en WhatsApp: Únete AQUÍ
Agencias

Resultados y clasificación de la 31ª fecha de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 31ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Everton 1 Ndiaye (49 de penal)

Arsenal 1 Trossard (34)

Ipswich Town 1 Delap (16)

Wolverhampton 2 Sarabia (72), Strand Larsen (84)

Crystal Palace 2 Mateta (3), Mejia (55)

Brighton 1 Welbeck (31)

West Ham 2 Fullkrug (61), Bowen (68)

AFC Bournemouth 2 Barbosa (38, 79)

(16h30 GMT) Aston Villa

Nottingham

- Domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Tottenham

Southampton

Brentford

Chelsea

Fulham

Liverpool

(15h30 GMT) Manchester United

Manchester City

- Lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Leicester

Newcastle

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 73 30 22 7 1 70 27 43

2. Arsenal 62 31 17 11 3 56 26 30

3. Nottingham 57 30 17 6 7 50 35 15

4. Chelsea 52 30 15 7 8 54 37 17

5. Manchester City 51 30 15 6 9 57 40 17

6. Newcastle 50 29 15 5 9 49 39 10

7. Aston Villa 48 30 13 9 8 44 45 -1

8. Brighton 47 31 12 11 8 49 47 2

9. AFC Bournemouth 45 31 12 9 10 51 40 11

10. Fulham 45 30 12 9 9 44 40 4

11. Crystal Palace 43 30 11 10 9 39 35 4

12. Brentford 41 30 12 5 13 51 47 4

13. Manchester United 37 30 10 7 13 37 41 -4

14. Everton 35 31 7 14 10 33 38 -5

15. West Ham 35 31 9 8 14 35 52 -17

16. Tottenham 34 30 10 4 16 55 44 11

17. Wolverhampton 32 31 9 5 17 43 59 -16

18. Ipswich Town 20 31 4 8 19 31 65 -34

19. Leicester 17 30 4 5 21 25 67 -42

20. Southampton 10 30 2 4 24 22 71 -49

bds/iga/mcd

Últimas Noticias

VER MÁS