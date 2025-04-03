HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 30ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 30ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Martes:

Wolverhampton 1 Strand Larsen (21)

West Ham 0

Arsenal 2 Merino (37), Saka (73)

Fulham 1 Muniz Carvalho (90+4)

Nottingham 1 Elanga (5)

Manchester United 0

- Miércoles:

Bournemouth 1 Barbosa (67)

Ipswich Town 2 Broadhead (34), Delap (60)

Brighton 0

Aston Villa 3 Rashford (51), Marco Asensio (78), Malen (90+10)

Newcastle 2 Isak (45+2), Tonali (74)

Brentford 1 Mbeumo (66 de penal)

Southampton 1 Onuachu (20)

Crystal Palace 1 Franca (90+2)

Manchester City 2 Grealish (2), Marmoush (29)

Leicester 0

Liverpool 1 Jota (57)

Everton 0

- Jueves:

Chelsea 1 Enzo Fernández (50)

Tottenham 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 73 30 22 7 1 70 27 43

2. Arsenal 61 30 17 10 3 55 25 30

3. Nottingham 57 30 17 6 7 50 35 15

4. Chelsea 52 30 15 7 8 54 37 17

5. Manchester City 51 30 15 6 9 57 40 17

6. Newcastle 50 29 15 5 9 49 39 10

7. Aston Villa 48 30 13 9 8 44 45 -1

8. Brighton 47 30 12 11 7 48 45 3

9. Fulham 45 30 12 9 9 44 40 4

10. Bournemouth 44 30 12 8 10 49 38 11

11. Brentford 41 30 12 5 13 51 47 4

12. Crystal Palace 40 29 10 10 9 37 34 3

13. Manchester United 37 30 10 7 13 37 41 -4

14. Tottenham 34 30 10 4 16 55 44 11

15. Everton 34 30 7 13 10 32 37 -5

16. West Ham 34 30 9 7 14 33 50 -17

17. Wolverhampton 29 30 8 5 17 41 58 -17

18. Ipswich Town 20 30 4 8 18 30 63 -33

19. Leicester 17 30 4 5 21 25 67 -42

20. Southampton 10 30 2 4 24 22 71 -49

