Agencias

Un vistazo a la undécima fecha del torneo Apertura-2025 del fútbol argentino


Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la fecha 11ª del torneo Apertura-2025 del fútbol argentino:

Jueves:

Aldosivi 2 Torres (18), Leiva (73)

Unión 1 Gamba (89)

Barracas 2 Tapia (24), Bruera (88)

Estudiantes 1 Palacios (82)

Ind. Rivadavia 2 Barbieri (69 y 79)

Racing 1 Nardoni (25)

Viernes:

Defensa y Justicia 1 Miritello (51)

Tigre 2 Paz (57), Medina (79)

Banfield 0

Huracán 0

San Lorenzo 1 Muniaín (64)

Lanús 1 Moreno (82)

Vélez 0

Riestra 1 Herrera (8)

Platense 2 Martínez (8), Taborda (76)

Atl. Tucumán 1 Nicola (38)

-Sábado:

Instituto 1 Zalazar (86)

San Martín SJ 0

Central Córdoba 1 Perelló (80)

Argentinos 1 Molina (68)

Independiente 4 Loyola (2 y 17), Arce (17 -en contra-), Ávalos (34)

Godoy Cruz 0

River 2 Martínez Quarta (18), Subiabre (61)

Rosario Central 2 Ferreira (8), López (85)

-Domingo:

Belgrano 1 Jara (66 -penal-)

Talleres 1 Rick (18)

Gimnasia La Plata 0

Sarmiento 0

Newell's 2 Herrera (4), Lollo (45+2)

Boca 0

Las posiciones:

Grupo A

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Tigre 24 11 8 0 3 17 8

2. Boca Juniors 23 11 7 2 2 16 7

3. Huracán 22 11 6 4 1 13 4

4. Argentinos 22 11 6 4 1 12 7

5. Estudiantes 19 11 5 4 2 17 11

6. Central Córdoba 18 11 5 3 3 18 13

7. Barracas 17 11 4 5 2 16 13

8. Defensa y Justicia 17 11 5 2 4 13 12

9. Ind. Rivadavia 16 11 4 4 3 12 12

10. Racing 13 11 4 1 6 16 14

11. Newell's 11 11 3 2 6 7 13

12. Belgrano 11 11 2 5 4 9 18

13. Banfield 9 11 2 3 6 7 10

14. Unión 8 11 2 2 7 7 13

15. Aldosivi 8 11 2 2 7 10 21

Grupo B

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Independiente 24 11 7 3 1 20 8

2. Rosario Central 22 11 6 4 1 15 7

3. River Plate 20 11 5 5 1 10 5

4. San Lorenzo 19 11 5 4 2 11 8

5. Riestra 16 11 3 7 1 9 4

6. Platense 16 11 4 4 3 10 8

7. Lanús 14 11 3 5 3 10 8

8. Gimnasia LP 12 11 3 3 5 7 11

9. Instituto 11 11 3 2 6 8 12

10. Talleres 9 11 1 6 4 6 9

11. Godoy Cruz (1) 9 11 2 6 3 6 13

12. Sarmiento 8 11 1 6 4 7 15

13. Vélez Sarsfield 8 11 2 2 7 3 16

14. Atlético Tucumán 7 11 2 1 8 11 17

15. San Martín SJ 6 11 1 3 7 4 11

(1) Se le descontaron 3 puntos por incidentes causados por sus hinchas.

Str/ma

