Un vistazo a la undécima fecha del torneo Apertura-2025 del fútbol argentino
Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la fecha 11ª del torneo Apertura-2025 del fútbol argentino:
Jueves:
Aldosivi 2 Torres (18), Leiva (73)
Unión 1 Gamba (89)
Barracas 2 Tapia (24), Bruera (88)
Estudiantes 1 Palacios (82)
Ind. Rivadavia 2 Barbieri (69 y 79)
Racing 1 Nardoni (25)
Viernes:
Defensa y Justicia 1 Miritello (51)
Tigre 2 Paz (57), Medina (79)
Banfield 0
Huracán 0
San Lorenzo 1 Muniaín (64)
Lanús 1 Moreno (82)
Vélez 0
Riestra 1 Herrera (8)
Platense 2 Martínez (8), Taborda (76)
Atl. Tucumán 1 Nicola (38)
-Sábado:
Instituto 1 Zalazar (86)
San Martín SJ 0
Central Córdoba 1 Perelló (80)
Argentinos 1 Molina (68)
Independiente 4 Loyola (2 y 17), Arce (17 -en contra-), Ávalos (34)
Godoy Cruz 0
River 2 Martínez Quarta (18), Subiabre (61)
Rosario Central 2 Ferreira (8), López (85)
-Domingo:
Belgrano 1 Jara (66 -penal-)
Talleres 1 Rick (18)
Gimnasia La Plata 0
Sarmiento 0
Newell's 2 Herrera (4), Lollo (45+2)
Boca 0
Las posiciones:
Grupo A
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Tigre 24 11 8 0 3 17 8
2. Boca Juniors 23 11 7 2 2 16 7
3. Huracán 22 11 6 4 1 13 4
4. Argentinos 22 11 6 4 1 12 7
5. Estudiantes 19 11 5 4 2 17 11
6. Central Córdoba 18 11 5 3 3 18 13
7. Barracas 17 11 4 5 2 16 13
8. Defensa y Justicia 17 11 5 2 4 13 12
9. Ind. Rivadavia 16 11 4 4 3 12 12
10. Racing 13 11 4 1 6 16 14
11. Newell's 11 11 3 2 6 7 13
12. Belgrano 11 11 2 5 4 9 18
13. Banfield 9 11 2 3 6 7 10
14. Unión 8 11 2 2 7 7 13
15. Aldosivi 8 11 2 2 7 10 21
Grupo B
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Independiente 24 11 7 3 1 20 8
2. Rosario Central 22 11 6 4 1 15 7
3. River Plate 20 11 5 5 1 10 5
4. San Lorenzo 19 11 5 4 2 11 8
5. Riestra 16 11 3 7 1 9 4
6. Platense 16 11 4 4 3 10 8
7. Lanús 14 11 3 5 3 10 8
8. Gimnasia LP 12 11 3 3 5 7 11
9. Instituto 11 11 3 2 6 8 12
10. Talleres 9 11 1 6 4 6 9
11. Godoy Cruz (1) 9 11 2 6 3 6 13
12. Sarmiento 8 11 1 6 4 7 15
13. Vélez Sarsfield 8 11 2 2 7 3 16
14. Atlético Tucumán 7 11 2 1 8 11 17
15. San Martín SJ 6 11 1 3 7 4 11
(1) Se le descontaron 3 puntos por incidentes causados por sus hinchas.
