HOY
Últimas Noticias del Perú y el Mundo en larepublica.pe
Agencias

Resultados de la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones y clasificación


Resultados de los partidos de la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones (en horas GMT) y clasificación:

- Martes:

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0

Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) 0

Girona (ESP) 0

Liverpool (ENG) Salah (63 de penal)

RB Leipzig (GER) 2 Openda (27), Baumgartner (61)

Aston Villa (ENG) 3 McGinn (3), Duran (52), Barkley (85)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 Macedo (5)

Bayern Múnich (GER) 5 Laimer (11), Müller (45), Olise (70 de penal, 90+3), Musiala (87)

Atalanta (ITA) 2 De Ketelaere (45+2 de penal), Lookman (65)

Real Madrid (ESP) 3 Mbappe (10), Vinícius Júnior (56), Bellingham (59)

FC Brujas (BEL) 2 Quaresma (24 en contra), Nielsen (83)

Sporting de Lisboa (POR) 1 Catamo (3)

Salzburgo (AUT) 0

París SG (FRA) 3 Ramos (30), Mendes (72), Doué (85)

Brest (FRA) 1 Le Cardinal (43)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 0

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 1 Mukiele (90)

Inter (ITA)0

- Miércoles

(17h45) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Lille (FRA) - Sturm Graz (AUT)

(20h00) Feyenoord (NED) - Sparta Praga (CZE)

Stuttgart (GER) - Young Boys (SUI)

Milan (ITA) - Estrella Roja (SRB)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA) - Manchester City (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG) - Mónaco (FRA)

Benfica (POR) - Bolonia (ITA)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Liverpool 18 6 6 0 0 13 1

2. Bayer Leverkusen 13 6 4 1 1 12 5

3. Aston Villa 13 6 4 1 1 9 3

4. Inter 13 6 4 1 1 7 1

5. Brest 13 6 4 1 1 10 6

6. Barcelona 12 5 4 0 1 18 5

7. Borussia Dortmund 12 5 4 0 1 16 6

8. Bayern Múnich 12 6 4 0 2 17 8

9. Atalanta 11 6 3 2 1 13 4

10. Arsenal 10 5 3 1 1 8 2

11. Mónaco 10 5 3 1 1 12 7

12. Sporting de Lisboa 10 6 3 1 2 11 9

13. Lille 10 5 3 1 1 7 5

14. FC Brujas 10 6 3 1 2 6 8

15. Benfica 9 5 3 0 2 10 7

16. Atlético de Madrid 9 5 3 0 2 11 9

17. Milan 9 5 3 0 2 10 8

18. Real Madrid 9 6 3 0 3 12 11

19. Celtic de Glasgow 9 6 2 3 1 10 10

20. Manchester City 8 5 2 2 1 13 7

21. PSV Eindhoven 8 6 2 2 2 10 8

22. Juventus 8 5 2 2 1 7 5

23. Dinamo Zagreb 8 6 2 2 2 10 15

24. París SG 7 6 2 1 3 6 6

25. Feyenoord 7 5 2 1 2 10 13

26. Stuttgart 4 5 1 1 3 4 11

27. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 6 1 1 4 5 13

28. Sparta Praga 4 5 1 1 3 5 14

29. Sturm Graz 3 5 1 0 4 2 6

30. Girona 3 6 1 0 5 4 10

31. Estrella Roja 3 5 1 0 4 9 17

32. Salzburgo 3 6 1 0 5 3 18

33. Bolonia 1 5 0 1 4 1 7

34. RB Leipzig 0 6 0 0 6 6 13

35. Slovan Bratislava 0 5 0 0 5 4 18

36. Young Boys 0 5 0 0 5 2 17

bds/mcd

Únete al canal de Whatsapp

Últimas Noticias

VER MÁS