Resultados de la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones y clasificación
Resultados de los partidos de la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones (en horas GMT) y clasificación:
- Martes:
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0
Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) 0
Girona (ESP) 0
Liverpool (ENG) Salah (63 de penal)
RB Leipzig (GER) 2 Openda (27), Baumgartner (61)
Aston Villa (ENG) 3 McGinn (3), Duran (52), Barkley (85)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 Macedo (5)
Bayern Múnich (GER) 5 Laimer (11), Müller (45), Olise (70 de penal, 90+3), Musiala (87)
Atalanta (ITA) 2 De Ketelaere (45+2 de penal), Lookman (65)
Real Madrid (ESP) 3 Mbappe (10), Vinícius Júnior (56), Bellingham (59)
FC Brujas (BEL) 2 Quaresma (24 en contra), Nielsen (83)
Sporting de Lisboa (POR) 1 Catamo (3)
Salzburgo (AUT) 0
París SG (FRA) 3 Ramos (30), Mendes (72), Doué (85)
Brest (FRA) 1 Le Cardinal (43)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 0
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 1 Mukiele (90)
Inter (ITA)0
- Miércoles
(17h45) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Lille (FRA) - Sturm Graz (AUT)
(20h00) Feyenoord (NED) - Sparta Praga (CZE)
Stuttgart (GER) - Young Boys (SUI)
Milan (ITA) - Estrella Roja (SRB)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Barcelona (ESP)
Juventus (ITA) - Manchester City (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG) - Mónaco (FRA)
Benfica (POR) - Bolonia (ITA)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Liverpool 18 6 6 0 0 13 1
2. Bayer Leverkusen 13 6 4 1 1 12 5
3. Aston Villa 13 6 4 1 1 9 3
4. Inter 13 6 4 1 1 7 1
5. Brest 13 6 4 1 1 10 6
6. Barcelona 12 5 4 0 1 18 5
7. Borussia Dortmund 12 5 4 0 1 16 6
8. Bayern Múnich 12 6 4 0 2 17 8
9. Atalanta 11 6 3 2 1 13 4
10. Arsenal 10 5 3 1 1 8 2
11. Mónaco 10 5 3 1 1 12 7
12. Sporting de Lisboa 10 6 3 1 2 11 9
13. Lille 10 5 3 1 1 7 5
14. FC Brujas 10 6 3 1 2 6 8
15. Benfica 9 5 3 0 2 10 7
16. Atlético de Madrid 9 5 3 0 2 11 9
17. Milan 9 5 3 0 2 10 8
18. Real Madrid 9 6 3 0 3 12 11
19. Celtic de Glasgow 9 6 2 3 1 10 10
20. Manchester City 8 5 2 2 1 13 7
21. PSV Eindhoven 8 6 2 2 2 10 8
22. Juventus 8 5 2 2 1 7 5
23. Dinamo Zagreb 8 6 2 2 2 10 15
24. París SG 7 6 2 1 3 6 6
25. Feyenoord 7 5 2 1 2 10 13
26. Stuttgart 4 5 1 1 3 4 11
27. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 6 1 1 4 5 13
28. Sparta Praga 4 5 1 1 3 5 14
29. Sturm Graz 3 5 1 0 4 2 6
30. Girona 3 6 1 0 5 4 10
31. Estrella Roja 3 5 1 0 4 9 17
32. Salzburgo 3 6 1 0 5 3 18
33. Bolonia 1 5 0 1 4 1 7
34. RB Leipzig 0 6 0 0 6 6 13
35. Slovan Bratislava 0 5 0 0 5 4 18
36. Young Boys 0 5 0 0 5 2 17
