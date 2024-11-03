Resultados y clasificación de la 10ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 10ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Newcastle 1 Isak (12)
Arsenal 0
Nottingham 3 Woods (27), Hudson-Odoi (65), Aina (78)
West Ham 0
Bournemouth 2 Semenyo (9), Barbosa (64)
Manchester City 1 Gvardiol (82)
Ipswich Town 1 Davis (55)
Leicester 1 J. Ayew (90+4)
Liverpool 2 Gakpo (70), Salah (72)
Brighton 1 Kadioglu (14)
Southampton 1 Armstrong (85)
Everton 0
Wolverhampton 2 Strand Larsen (67), Joao Gomes (72)
Crystal Palace 2 Chalobah (60), Guéhi (77)
- Domingo:
Tottenham 4 Johnson (49), Solanke (75, 79), Maddison (90+6)
Aston Villa 1 Rogers (32)
Manchester United 1 Bruno Fernandes (70 de penal)
Chelsea 1 Caicedo (74)
- Lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Fulham
Brentford
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 25 10 8 1 1 19 6 13
2. Manchester City 23 10 7 2 1 21 11 10
3. Nottingham 19 10 5 4 1 14 7 7
4. Chelsea 18 10 5 3 2 20 12 8
5. Arsenal 18 10 5 3 2 17 11 6
6. Aston Villa 18 10 5 3 2 17 15 2
7. Tottenham 16 10 5 1 4 22 11 11
8. Brighton 16 10 4 4 2 17 14 3
9. Bournemouth 15 10 4 3 3 13 12 1
10. Newcastle 15 10 4 3 3 10 10 0
11. Brentford 13 9 4 1 4 18 18 0
12. Fulham 12 9 3 3 3 12 12 0
13. Manchester United 12 10 3 3 4 9 12 -3
14. West Ham 11 10 3 2 5 13 19 -6
15. Leicester 10 10 2 4 4 14 18 -4
16. Everton 9 10 2 3 5 10 17 -7
17. Crystal Palace 7 10 1 4 5 8 13 -5
18. Ipswich Town 5 10 0 5 5 10 21 -11
19. Southampton 4 10 1 1 8 7 19 -12
20. Wolverhampton 3 10 0 3 7 14 27 -13
