PlayStation 4: Sony anuncia “Holiday Sale” con descuentos de hasta 90% en juegos de PS4

Sony adelantó la navidad al anunciar “Holiday Sale” con descuentos de hasta 90% en una lista inmensa de videojuegos para PS4.
Sony anunció “Holiday Sale”, la nueva campaña que ofrece grandes descuentos en PlayStation Store para todos los fanáticos de PlayStation 4. Esta vez, los usuarios tendrán a su disposición un gran catálogo con más de 50 videojuegos donde hay descuentos de hasta 90% en varios de los títulos de PS4 y PS3.
A pesar que recién inicia diciembre, la empresa japonesa ya quiere adelantar la navidad para todos los usuarios que disfrutan de los videojuegos desde sus consolas al anunciar más promociones por tiempo limitado en todas las PlayStation Store.
La campaña de Sony, "Holiday Sale", estará habilitada no solo para PSN Store USA, sino que la tienda virtual peruana (PSN Store Perú), también contará con estos descuentos durante una semana, pues tendrás tiempo para adquirir los siguientes videojuegos hasta el 18 de diciembre. Recuerda que para comprar en el mercado americano es importante tener una cuenta registrada en ese país. (Al dar click en el nombre del juego te llevará inmediatamente a la tienda virtual).
PSN Store USA
|100ft Robot Golf
|$3.39
|66%
|$1.99
|80%
|18 Floors
|$10.49
|30%
|$8.99
|40%
|1979 Revolution: Black Friday
|$3.59
|70%
|2.6 Million Silver Bundle
|$20.99
|30%
|2Dark
|$8.99
|70%
|$5.99
|80%
|428: Shibuya Scramble
|$29.99
|40%
|8-Bit Armies
|$19.49
|35%
|A Bastard’s Tale
|$1.99
|60%
|$1.49
|70%
|A Hat in Time
|$20.99
|30%
|$17.99
|40%
|Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
|$5.99
|50%
|$4.79
|60%
|Adam’s Venture: Origins
|$2.99
|80%
|ADR1FT
|$5.99
|70%
|Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion
|$14.99
|50%
|$11.99
|60%
|Aegis Defenders
|$12.99
|35%
|$10.99
|45%
|AER – Memories of Old
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|AereA
|$3.99
|80%
|Alchemic Jousts
|$2.69
|70%
|Alienation™
|$4.99
|75%
|$2.99
|85%
|All-Star Fruit Racing
|$17.49
|30%
|Alone With You
|$4.49
|55%
|$3.49
|65%
|Along Together
|$8.99
|40%
|$7.49
|50%
|Always Sometimes Monsters
|$2.99
|70%
|$0.99
|90%
|Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
|$1.99
|75%
|$1.19
|85%
|Aqua TV
|$3.99
|60%
|$2.99
|70%
|Aragami
|$9.99
|50%
|$5.99
|70%
|Archangel™
|$14.99
|50%
|Arizona Sunshine
|$15.99
|60%
|$11.99
|70%
|Armello™
|$9.99
|50%
|$5.99
|70%
|ART OF FIGHTING ANTHOLOGY
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Asemblance Bundle
|$6.49
|50%
|$5.19
|60%
|Assault Android Cactus
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Assetto Corsa
|$17.99
|40%
|Assetto Corsa Season Pass
|$13.99
|30%
|Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
|$27.99
|30%
|Astebreed
|$11.99
|40%
|$9.99
|50%
|ATOMINE
|$5.99
|40%
|$4.99
|50%
|Aven Colony
|$7.49
|75%
|Awkward
|$7.19
|40%
|$5.99
|50%
|Bard’s Gold
|$1.99
|60%
|$1.24
|75%
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|$23.99
|60%
|Batman: Return to Arkham
|$7.99
|60%
|Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|$13.99
|65%
|Batman™: Arkham VR
|$11.99
|40%
|Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe
|$11.99
|40%
|Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
|$17.99
|70%
|$11.99
|80%
|Battlefield™ 1
|$5.99
|70%
|$3.99
|80%
|Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
|$8.74
|65%
|$6.24
|75%
|Battlezone Gold Edition
|$13.99
|60%
|$10.49
|70%
|Beast Quest
|$9.99
|75%
|Beholder Complete Edition
|$4.49
|70%
|$2.99
|80%
|Ben 10
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|Beyond Eyes
|$3.74
|75%
|BEYOND: Two Souls™
|$14.99
|50%
|$11.99
|60%
|Black & White Bushido
|$6.49
|50%
|$5.19
|60%
|Black the Fall
|$8.99
|40%
|$7.49
|50%
|Blacksea Odyssey
|$4.41
|66%
|Blackwood Crossing
|$9.59
|40%
|Blasters of the Universe
|$8.99
|40%
|$7.49
|50%
|Bleed Complete Bundle
|$4.19
|85%
|Bomber Crew
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Bravo Team
|$27.99
|30%
|$23.99
|40%
|Brick Breaker
|$2.99
|70%
|$1.99
|80%
|Broken Age
|$4.49
|70%
|$3.74
|75%
|Brothers: a Tale of two Sons
|$5.99
|70%
|Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
|$7.99
|60%
|$5.99
|70%
|Bulb Boy
|$2.69
|70%
|$1.79
|80%
|Burly Men at Sea
|$5.99
|40%
|$4.99
|50%
|Burly Men at Sea – Original Soundtrack
|$4.79
|40%
|$3.99
|50%
|Burnout™ Paradise Remastered
|$7.99
|60%
|$5.99
|70%
|Caladrius Blaze
|$7.49
|75%
|$4.49
|85%
|Card Game Bundle Vol.1
|$4.79
|80%
|Cardboard Knight Uniform Bundle
|$3.49
|30%
|$2.99
|40%
|Carmageddon: Max Damage
|$7.99
|60%
|$4.99
|75%
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|$9.99
|75%
|Catlateral Damage
|$3.99
|60%
|$2.99
|70%
|Caveman Warriors – Bundle
|$4.49
|70%
|$2.99
|80%
|Chaos on Deponia
|$7.99
|60%
|$5.99
|70%
|Chasm
|$15.99
|20%
|$14.99
|25%
|Cities: Skylines – PlayStation®4 Edition
|$19.99
|50%
|$15.99
|60%
|Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition
|$34.99
|50%
|$27.99
|60%
|Claire: Extended Cut
|$4.49
|70%
|$2.99
|80%
|Claybook
|$8.99
|40%
|ClusterTruck
|$4.49
|70%
|$2.99
|80%
|Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~
|$24.99
|50%
|$19.99
|60%
|Coffin Dodgers
|$3.59
|70%
|$2.39
|80%
|Cold Iron
|$6.99
|50%
|Comet Crash™ 2: The Kronkoid Wars
|$5.99
|60%
|$4.49
|70%
|Commando Chicken Bundle
|$3.49
|30%
|$2.99
|40%
|Conan Exiles
|$24.99
|50%
|Crawl
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Crayola Scoot
|$19.99
|50%
|$15.99
|60%
|Croixleur Sigma
|$8.99
|40%
|$7.49
|50%
|Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online
|$14.99
|70%
|Danganronpa 1•2 Reload
|$23.99
|40%
|$19.99
|50%
|Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
|$14.99
|50%
|$11.99
|60%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|$41.99
|30%
|$35.99
|40%
|Danger Zone 2
|$11.99
|40%
|$9.99
|50%
|Dark Rose Valkyrie
|$5.99
|80%
|Darkest Dungeon®
|$8.24
|67%
|Darkest Dungeon®: Crimson edition
|$9.89
|67%
|Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
|$4.99
|50%
|Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
|$1.99
|50%
|Darknet
|$7.49
|50%
|$3.74
|75%
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|$14.99
|50%
|$11.99
|60%
|DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
|$23.99
|40%
|$19.99
|50%
|DEADBOLT
|$4.99
|50%
|$3.99
|60%
|Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
|$2.99
|70%
|$1.99
|80%
|Death Road to Canada
|$8.99
|40%
|Death’s Gambit
|$11.99
|40%
|Deer Hunter: Reloaded
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|Deer Simulator
|$4.99
|50%
|$3.99
|60%
|Defense Grid 2
|$3.29
|78%
|Defunct
|$2.99
|80%
|Deiland
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Deponia
|$4.99
|75%
|Destroy All Humans!
|$6.99
|65%
|$2.99
|85%
|Destroy All Humans! 2
|$6.99
|65%
|$2.99
|85%
|Detective Gallo
|$9.74
|35%
|Detention®
|$6.49
|50%
|$5.19
|60%
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|$7.49
|75%
|$4.49
|85%
|Die for Valhalla!
|$7.19
|40%
|Die for Valhalla! – Special Edition
|$8.99
|40%
|Digerati Indie Darling Bundle
|$4.49
|85%
|Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival
|$2.99
|70%
|$1.99
|80%
|DiRT 4
|$38.39
|36%
|$16.79
|72%
|DiRT Rally® PLAYSTATION®VR UPGRADE DLC ADD-ON
|$9.09
|30%
|$5.19
|60%
|DiRT Rally® PLUS PLAYSTATION®VR BUNDLE
|$29.99
|40%
|$9.99
|80%
|Don’t Knock Twice
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|Dreamals: Dream Quest
|$2.99
|70%
|$1.99
|80%
|DreamBreak
|$1.99
|80%
|Drone Striker
|$8.99
|10%
|$7.99
|20%
|Duck Game
|$5.19
|60%
|Dungeon Rushers
|$8.99
|40%
|$7.49
|50%
|DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires
|$29.99
|40%
|$24.99
|50%
|EA Family Bundle
|$13.99
|65%
|$9.99
|75%
|Earth Atlantis
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Electronauts
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|ELEX
|$29.99
|50%
|$17.99
|70%
|Eliosi’s Hunt
|$2.24
|55%
|$1.49
|70%
|Elite Dangerous
|$8.99
|70%
|Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition
|$17.99
|70%
|Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass
|$8.99
|70%
|End Space
|$5.99
|70%
|Ender of Fire
|$4.49
|70%
|$2.99
|80%
|Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
|$7.49
|50%
|Enter the Gungeon
|$7.49
|50%
|Euro Fishing: Castle Edition
|$14.99
|40%
|$12.49
|50%
|Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
|$14.99
|40%
|$12.49
|50%
|Evasion
|$29.99
|25%
|Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends
|$7.49
|50%
|Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends Deluxe
|$9.99
|50%
|Eventide Collection
|$17.99
|50%
|EVERSPACE™
|$17.99
|40%
|$14.99
|50%
|EVERSPACE™ – Encounters
|$6.99
|30%
|$5.99
|40%
|EVERSPACE™ – Stellar Edition
|$19.99
|50%
|$15.99
|60%
|EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone
|$14.99
|50%
|EVERSPACE™ – Stellar Edition
|$19.99
|50%
|$15.99
|60%
|Everybody’s Golf
|$14.99
|25%
|$13.99
|30%
|Everybody’s Golf – Akigase Keikoku Country Club
|$3.89
|40%
|$3.24
|50%
|Everybody’s Golf – Balata Country Club Course
|$3.89
|40%
|$3.24
|50%
|Everybody’s Golf – Green Country Club Course
|$2.99
|40%
|$2.49
|50%
|Everybody’s Golf – Nam Rong Bay Country Club
|$3.89
|40%
|$3.24
|50%
|Everybody’s Golf: Pine Hills Golf Club
|$3.89
|40%
|$3.24
|50%
|Expand
|$2.99
|50%
|Explosive Weapon Pack
|$1.59
|60%
|$1.19
|70%
|Extinction
|$14.99
|75%
|Extinction: Deluxe Edition
|$17.49
|75%
|Extreme Exorcism
|$2.99
|50%
|F1 2018
|$44.99
|25%
|$29.99
|50%
|Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
|$11.99
|60%
|Fall of Light
|$5.09
|66%
|Farpoint
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|Fe
|$6.99
|65%
|$4.99
|75%
|Fenix Furia
|$3.74
|75%
|$2.24
|85%
|Fibbage: The Hilarious Bluffing Party Game
|$3.49
|50%
|FIGHTING EX LAYER (Light Version)
|$23.99
|40%
|$19.99
|50%
|FIGHTING EX LAYER (Standard Version)
|$41.99
|30%
|$35.99
|40%
|Fire Pro Wrestling World
|$29.99
|40%
|Flinthook
|$8.99
|40%
|$7.49
|50%
|Flockers
|$6.24
|75%
|Floor Plan
|$3.59
|40%
|$2.99
|50%
|Flywrench
|$1.39
|80%
|$0.69
|90%
|forma.8
|$2.99
|70%
|$1.99
|80%
|Frantics
|$9.99
|50%
|French Supply Drop Bundle
|$10.49
|30%
|Frutakia 2
|$1.99
|50%
|$1.59
|60%
|Futuridium EP Deluxe
|$2.99
|70%
|$1.99
|80%
|Gang Beasts
|$15.99
|20%
|GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES™
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
|$4.99
|75%
|Gem Smashers
|$5.19
|60%
|$3.89
|70%
|Globetrotter Bundle
|$17.99
|50%
|Goat MMO Simulator
|$1.74
|65%
|$1.24
|75%
|Goat Simulator
|$3.49
|65%
|$2.49
|75%
|Goat Simulator DLC Bundle
|$6.99
|65%
|$4.99
|75%
|Goat Simulator: GoatZ
|$1.74
|65%
|$1.24
|75%
|Goat Simulator: PAYDAY
|$1.74
|65%
|$1.24
|75%
|Goat Simulator: Waste of Space
|$1.74
|65%
|$1.24
|75%
|God of War III Remastered
|$4.99
|75%
|$2.99
|85%
|GOD WARS Future Past
|$17.99
|40%
|$14.99
|50%
|Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card
|$84.99
|15%
|Grand Theft Auto V
|$14.99
|50%
|Gravity Rush™ 2
|$13.99
|30%
|$11.99
|40%
|Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
|$7.49
|50%
|Grim Legends 3: The Dark City Deluxe
|$9.99
|50%
|Grim Legends Collection
|$17.99
|50%
|Guacamelee! STCE ‘Frenemies’ Character Pack
|$1.49
|50%
|$0.74
|75%
|Gunjack
|$2.49
|50%
|Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4™ Edition
|$3.74
|75%
|$2.24
|85%
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli
|$5.99
|40%
|$4.99
|50%
|Hazmat Suit Bundle
|$3.49
|30%
|$2.99
|40%
|Headlander
|$7.99
|60%
|Heavy Rain
|$14.99
|50%
|$11.99
|60%
|Hello Neighbor
|$8.99
|70%
|Heroes of the Monkey Tavern
|$4.99
|50%
|$3.99
|60%
|Hidden Agenda
|$4.99
|50%
|Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
|$2.79
|65%
|$1.99
|75%
|HITMAN™ 2
|$29.99
|50%
|HITMAN™ 2 – Gold Edition
|$79.99
|20%
|Honor and Duty: Arcade Edition
|$2.44
|65%
|$1.95
|72%
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|$14.99
|25%
|$12.99
|35%
|Horizon Chase Turbo – Soundtrack
|$3.74
|25%
|$3.24
|35%
|Horzine Mark 7 Suit Bundle
|$3.49
|30%
|$2.99
|40%
|Horzine Supply Crate Key
|$1.74
|30%
|$1.49
|40%
|Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
|$14.99
|50%
|$11.99
|60%
|Hover
|$17.49
|30%
|$12.49
|50%
|Human: Fall Flat
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Hunting Simulator
|$11.99
|70%
|$7.99
|80%
|I am Bread
|$3.89
|70%
|ICEY
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|-KLAUS-
|$5.99
|70%
|$3.99
|80%
|I Hate Running Backwards
|$10.04
|33%
|INFERNIUM
|$4.99
|80%
|$2.49
|90%
|Infinifactory
|$12.49
|50%
|Infinity Runner
|$2.09
|70%
|$1.39
|80%
|Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
|$4.99
|75%
|Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
|$17.99
|70%
|InnerSpace
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|INSIDE
|$5.99
|70%
|Ironclad Tactics
|$4.49
|70%
|$2.99
|80%
|It’s Quiz Time
|$13.99
|30%
|Jak 3
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Jak II
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Jettomero
|$7.79
|40%
|$5.84
|55%
|Jurassic World Evolution
|$29.99
|50%
|Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
|$32.49
|50%
|Just Cause 3 – Capstone Bloodhound RPG
|$0.99
|60%
|$0.74
|70%
|Just Cause 3 – Combat Buggy
|$0.79
|60%
|$0.59
|70%
|Just Cause 3 – Final Argument Sniper Rifle
|$0.99
|60%
|$0.74
|70%
|Just Cause 3 – Mini-Gun Racing Boat
|$0.79
|60%
|$0.59
|70%
|Just Cause 3 – Rocket Launcher Sports Car
|$0.79
|60%
|$0.59
|70%
|Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
|$5.24
|65%
|$3.74
|75%
|Just Cause 3: Reaper Missile Mech
|$1.99
|60%
|$1.49
|70%
|Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
|$11.99
|60%
|$8.99
|70%
|Just In Time Incorporated
|$5.99
|60%
|$4.49
|70%
|Machinarium
|$2.49
|75%
|Mad Max
|$4.99
|75%
|MAIZE
|$4.99
|75%
|Mantis Burn Racing
|$4.49
|70%
|Manual Samuel
|$2.49
|75%
|$1.49
|85%
|Maschinen Taktische Pistole 5 Weiss
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
|$9.99
|50%
|$5.99
|70%
|‘n Verlore Verstand
|$10.49
|30%
|$7.49
|50%
|Mega Man 11
|$26.99
|10%
|$23.99
|20%
|Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|$53.99
|10%
|$47.99
|20%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|$17.99
|40%
|$14.99
|50%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|$11.99
|40%
|$9.99
|50%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|$16.99
|15%
|$14.99
|25%
|Mega Man® Legacy Collection
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Megadimension Neptunia VII
|$11.99
|60%
|Mervils: A VR Adventure
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|Metal Gear Online Basic Appeal Pack
|$1.19
|40%
|$0.99
|50%
|Metal Gear Online Battle Appeal Pack
|$1.19
|40%
|$0.99
|50%
|Metal Gear Online Dance Appeal Pack
|$1.19
|40%
|$0.99
|50%
|Metal Gear Online Expansion Pack ‘Cloaked in Silence’
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|Metal Gear Online Hero Appeal Pack
|$1.19
|40%
|$0.99
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES
|$6.99
|65%
|$4.99
|75%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN
|$15.99
|20%
|$13.39
|33%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – Adam-ska Special
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – Bionic arm (Gold)
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – Costume & Tack Pack
|$2.99
|40%
|$2.49
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – Fatigues (Naked Snake)
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – Jumpsuit (EVA)
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – Parade Tack
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – Tuxedo
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – Western Tack
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY™
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|METAL SLUG XX
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ – Game of the Year Edition
|$9.99
|50%
|Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™
|$12.49
|75%
|Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
|$23.99
|60%
|MINIT
|$6.69
|33%
|Minutes™
|$2.49
|50%
|$1.49
|70%
|Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
|$6.99
|65%
|$4.99
|75%
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|$7.19
|40%
|$5.99
|50%
|MLB® The Show™ 16
|$11.99
|40%
|$9.99
|50%
|MLB® The Show™ 17
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
|$5.99
|40%
|$4.99
|50%
|MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™
|$29.99
|40%
|$24.99
|50%
|MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™ Digital Deluxe Edition
|$35.99
|40%
|$29.99
|50%
|Moonfall Ultimate
|$7.79
|40%
|$6.49
|50%
|Moonlighter
|$13.99
|30%
|Mortal Kombat XL
|$4.99
|75%
|MOTHERGUNSHIP
|$12.49
|50%
|Motorcycle Club
|$5.99
|70%
|$3.99
|80%
|Mount & Blade: Warband
|$7.99
|60%
|$4.99
|75%
|Mr. Foster Classic Uniform Bundle
|$3.49
|30%
|$2.99
|40%
|Mr. Shifty
|$2.99
|80%
|$1.49
|90%
|Mrs. Foster
|$6.99
|30%
|$5.99
|40%
|Mugsters
|$7.49
|50%
|MURDERED: SOUL SUSPECT™ ‘
|$3.99
|80%
|$1.99
|90%
|My Brother Rabbit – Special Edition
|$16.49
|25%
|My Memory of Us
|$16.09
|30%
|$13.79
|40%
|My Night Job
|$2.79
|65%
|$1.99
|75%
|Mystik Belle
|$9.74
|35%
|N Plus Plus (N++)
|$7.49
|50%
|n Verlore Verstand – Deluxe Edition
|$13.99
|30%
|$9.99
|50%
|N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure
|$2.99
|80%
|Nebulous
|$4.49
|70%
|$2.99
|80%
|Need for Speed™
|$6.99
|65%
|$4.99
|75%
|Need for Speed™ Payback
|$15.99
|60%
|$11.99
|70%
|Need for Speed™ Rivals
|$6.99
|65%
|$4.99
|75%
|Neighborhorde
|$2.49
|50%
|$1.99
|60%
|Next Up Hero
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers
|$31.99
|20%
|$29.99
|25%
|Nine Parchments
|$4.99
|75%
|No Time To Explain
|$2.99
|80%
|$1.49
|90%
|NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
|$29.99
|50%
|$23.99
|60%
|NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence – Ascension
|$35.99
|40%
|$29.99
|50%
PSN Store Perú (Para ver la lista completa de la tienda virtual peruana entra aquí)