Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 32ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Manchester City 5 De Bruyne (33), Marmoush (36), Kovacic (47), McAtee (56), O'Reilly (79)
Crystal Palace 2 Eze (8), Richards (21)
Brighton 2 Pedro (31 de penal, 55 de penal)
Leicester 2 Mavididi (38), Caleb Okoli (74)
Nottingham 0
Everton 1 Doucoure (90+4)
Southampton 0
Aston Villa 3 Watkins (73), Malen (79), McGinn (90+4)
Arsenal 1 Thomas (61)
Brentford 1 Wissa (74)
- Domingo:
Wolverhampton 4 Aït-Nouri (2), Spence (38 en contra), Strand Larsen (64), Cunha (86)
Tottenham 2 Tel (59), Richarlison (85)
Liverpool 2 Díaz (18), van Dijk (89)
West Ham 1 Robertson (86 en contra)
Chelsea 2 Tuanzebe (46 en contra), Sancho (79)
Ipswich Town 2 Enciso (19), Johnson (31)
(15h30 GMT) Newcastle
Manchester United
- Lunes:
(19h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth
Fulham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 76 32 23 7 2 74 31 43
2. Arsenal 63 32 17 12 3 57 27 30
3. Nottingham Forest 57 32 17 6 9 51 38 13
4. Manchester City 55 32 16 7 9 62 42 20
5. Chelsea 54 32 15 9 8 56 39 17
6. Aston Villa 54 32 15 9 8 49 46 3
7. Newcastle 53 30 16 5 9 52 39 13
8. Fulham 48 31 13 9 9 47 42 5
9. Brighton 48 32 12 12 8 51 49 2
10. AFC Bournemouth 45 31 12 9 10 51 40 11
11. Brentford 43 32 12 7 13 52 48 4
12. Crystal Palace 43 31 11 10 10 41 40 1
13. Manchester United 38 31 10 8 13 37 41 -4
14. Everton 38 32 8 14 10 34 38 -4
15. Tottenham 37 32 11 4 17 60 49 11
16. Wolverhampton 35 32 10 5 17 47 61 -14
17. West Ham 35 32 9 8 15 36 54 -18
18. Ipswich Town 21 32 4 9 19 33 67 -34
19. Leicester 18 32 4 6 22 27 72 -45
20. Southampton 10 32 2 4 26 23 77 -54
bds/dam