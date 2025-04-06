HOY
Un vistazo a la fecha del torneo Apertura del fútbol argentino


Estos son los resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la duodécima fecha del torneo Apertura del fútbol argentino:

-Viernes:

Estudiantes 0

Belgrano 1 Fernández (40)

San Martín SJ 0

San Lorenzo 1 Cerutti (69)

-Sábado:

Godoy Cruz 1 Andino (45)

Ind. Rivadavia 1 Villalba (74)

Rosario Central 2 Sandez (58), Giménez (90+1)

Vélez 1 Romero (10)

Talleres 2 Schott (15), Ortegoza (65)

Gimnasia La Plata 0

Huracán 3 Miljevic (23 y 67), Sequeira (47)

Aldosivi 3 Torres (20 -penal-), Palavecino (63), Giani (79)

Sarmiento 1 Insaurralde (44)

River 1 Borja (29)

-Domingo:

Lanús 1 Salvio (61 -penal-)

Independiente 1 Galdames (3)

Unión 1 Gamba (29)

Central Córdoba 0

Boca 1 Battaglia (39)

Barracas 0

Argentinos 4 Viveros (5), Lozano (12), Molina (23), Vega (31)

Defensa y Justicia 1 Osorio (52)

Racing 4 Martínez (42, 46 y 54), Solari (75)

Banfield 1 Alaniz (90)

-Lunes:

Riestra

Platense

Atlético Tucumán

Instituto

Tigre

Newell's

Las posiciones:

Grupo A

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Boca Juniors 26 12 8 2 2 17 7

2. Argentinos 25 12 7 4 1 16 8

3. Tigre 24 11 8 0 3 17 8

4. Huracán 23 12 6 5 1 16 7

5. Estudiantes 19 12 5 4 3 17 12

6. Central Córdoba 18 12 5 3 4 18 14

7. Barracas Central 17 12 4 5 3 16 14

8. Ind. Rivadavia 17 12 4 5 3 13 13

9. Defensa y Justicia 17 12 5 2 5 14 16

10. Racing 16 12 5 1 6 20 15

11. Belgrano 14 12 3 5 4 10 18

12. Unión 11 12 3 2 7 8 13

13. Newell's 11 11 3 2 6 7 13

14. Banfield 9 12 2 3 7 8 14

15. Aldosivi 9 12 2 3 7 13 24

Grupo B

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Independiente 25 12 7 4 1 21 9

2. Rosario Central 25 12 7 4 1 17 8

3. San Lorenzo 22 12 6 4 2 12 8

4. River Plate 21 12 5 6 1 11 6

5. Riestra 16 11 3 7 1 9 4

6. Platense 16 11 4 4 3 10 8

7. Lanús 15 12 3 6 3 11 9

8. Talleres 12 12 2 6 4 8 9

9. Gimnasia La Plata 12 12 3 3 6 7 13

10. Instituto 11 11 3 2 6 8 12

11. Godoy Cruz (1) 10 12 2 7 3 7 14

12. Sarmiento 9 12 1 7 4 8 16

13. Vélez Sarsfield 8 12 2 2 8 4 17

14. Atlético Tucumán 7 11 2 1 8 11 17

15. San Martín SJ 6 12 1 3 8 4 12

(1) Se le descontaron 3 puntos por incidentes causados por sus hinchas.

Str/ma

.............

