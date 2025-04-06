Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 31ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Everton 1 Ndiaye (49 de penal)
Arsenal 1 Trossard (34)
Ipswich Town 1 Delap (16)
Wolverhampton 2 Sarabia (72), Strand Larsen (84)
Crystal Palace 2 Mateta (3), Mejia (55)
Brighton 1 Welbeck (31)
West Ham 2 Fullkrug (61), Bowen (68)
AFC Bournemouth 2 Barbosa (38, 79)
Aston Villa 2 Rogers (13), Malen (15)
Nottingham 1 Silva (57)
- Domingo:
Tottenham 3 Johnson (13, 42), Tel (90+6 de penal)
Southampton 1 Fernandes (90)
Brentford 0
Chelsea 0
Fulham 3 Sessegnon (23), Iwobi (32), Muniz Carvalho (37)
Liverpool 2 Mac Allister (14), Díaz (72)
(15h30 GMT) Manchester United
Manchester City
- Lunes:
(19h00 GMT) Leicester
Newcastle
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 73 31 22 7 2 72 30 42
2. Arsenal 62 31 17 11 3 56 26 30
3. Nottingham 57 31 17 6 8 51 37 14
4. Chelsea 53 31 15 8 8 54 37 17
5. Manchester City 51 30 15 6 9 57 40 17
6. Aston Villa 51 31 14 9 8 46 46 0
7. Newcastle 50 29 15 5 9 49 39 10
8. Fulham 48 31 13 9 9 47 42 5
9. Brighton 47 31 12 11 8 49 47 2
10. AFC Bournemouth 45 31 12 9 10 51 40 11
11. Crystal Palace 43 30 11 10 9 39 35 4
12. Brentford 42 31 12 6 13 51 47 4
13. Manchester United 37 30 10 7 13 37 41 -4
14. Everton 35 31 7 14 10 33 38 -5
15. West Ham 35 31 9 8 14 35 52 -17
16. Tottenham 34 30 10 4 16 55 44 11
17. Wolverhampton 32 31 9 5 17 43 59 -16
18. Ipswich Town 20 31 4 8 19 31 65 -34
19. Leicester 17 30 4 5 21 25 67 -42
20. Southampton 10 30 2 4 24 22 71 -49
