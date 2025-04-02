Resultados y clasificación de la 30ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 30ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Martes:
Wolverhampton 1 Strand Larsen (21)
West Ham 0
Arsenal 2 Merino (37), Saka (73)
Fulham 1 Muniz Carvalho (90+4)
Nottingham 1 Elanga (5)
Manchester United 0
- Miércoles:
Bournemouth 1 Barbosa (67)
Ipswich Town 2 Broadhead (34), Delap (60)
Brighton 0
Aston Villa 3 Rashford (51), Marco Asensio (78), Malen (90+10)
Newcastle 2 Isak (45+2), Tonali (74)
Brentford 1 Mbeumo (66 de penal)
Southampton 1 Onuachu (20)
Crystal Palace 1 Franca (90+2)
Manchester City 2 Grealish (2), Marmoush (29)
Leicester 0
Liverpool 1 Jota (57)
Everton 0
- Jueves:
(19h00 GMT) Chelsea
Tottenham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 73 30 22 7 1 70 27 43
2. Arsenal 61 30 17 10 3 55 25 30
3. Nottingham 57 30 17 6 7 50 35 15
4. Manchester City 51 30 15 6 9 57 40 17
5. Newcastle 50 29 15 5 9 49 39 10
6. Chelsea 49 29 14 7 8 53 37 16
7. Aston Villa 48 30 13 9 8 44 45 -1
8. Brighton 47 30 12 11 7 48 45 3
9. Fulham 45 30 12 9 9 44 40 4
10. Bournemouth 44 30 12 8 10 49 38 11
11. Brentford 41 30 12 5 13 51 47 4
12. Crystal Palace 40 29 10 10 9 37 34 3
13. Manchester United 37 30 10 7 13 37 41 -4
14. Tottenham 34 29 10 4 15 55 43 12
15. Everton 34 30 7 13 10 32 37 -5
16. West Ham 34 30 9 7 14 33 50 -17
17. Wolverhampton 29 30 8 5 17 41 58 -17
18. Ipswich Town 20 30 4 8 18 30 63 -33
19. Leicester 17 30 4 5 21 25 67 -42
20. Southampton 10 30 2 4 24 22 71 -49
