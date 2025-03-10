Resultados y clasificación de la 28ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 28ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odoi (83)
Manchester City 0
Crystal Palace 1 Sarr (82)
Ipswich Town 0
Liverpool 3 Núñez (51), Salah (54 de penal, 88 de penal)
Southampton 1 Smallbone (45+1)
Brighton 2 van Hecke (41), Pedro (90+8 de penal)
Fulham 1 Jiménez (35)
Brentford 0
Aston Villa 1 Watkins (49)
Wolverhampton 1 Munetsi (40)
Everton 1 Harrison (33)
- Domingo:
Chelsea 1 Cucurella (60)
Leicester 0
Tottenham 2 Sarr (67), Son Heung-min (84 de penal)
AFC Bournemouth 2 Tavernier (42), Barbosa (65)
Manchester United 1 Fernandes (45+2)
Arsenal 1 Rice (74)
- Lunes:
West Ham 0
Newcastle 1 Guimaraes (63)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 70 29 21 7 1 69 27 42
2. Arsenal 55 28 15 10 3 52 24 28
3. Nottingham Forest 51 28 15 6 7 45 33 12
4. Chelsea 49 28 14 7 7 53 36 17
5. Manchester City 47 28 14 5 9 53 38 15
6. Newcastle 47 28 14 5 9 47 38 9
7. Brighton 46 28 12 10 6 46 40 6
8. Aston Villa 45 29 12 9 8 41 45 -4
9. AFC Bournemouth 44 28 12 8 8 47 34 13
10. Fulham 42 28 11 9 8 41 38 3
11. Crystal Palace 39 28 10 9 9 36 33 3
12. Brentford 38 28 11 5 12 48 44 4
13. Tottenham 34 28 10 4 14 55 41 14
14. Manchester United 34 28 9 7 12 34 40 -6
15. Everton 33 28 7 12 9 31 35 -4
16. West Ham 33 28 9 6 13 32 48 -16
17. Wolverhampton 23 28 6 5 17 38 57 -19
18. Ipswich Town 17 28 3 8 17 26 58 -32
19. Leicester 17 28 4 5 19 25 62 -37
20. Southampton 9 28 2 3 23 20 68 -48
