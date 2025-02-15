HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 25ª fecha de la Premier League inglesa


Resultados de los partidos de la 25ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Viernes:

Brighton 3 Mitoma (27), Minteh (38, 63)

Chelsea 0

- Sábado:

Leicester 0

Arsenal 2 Merino (81, 87)

West Ham 0

Brentford 1 Schade (4)

Southampton 1 Sulemana (72)

AFC Bournemouth 3 Ouattara (14), Christie (16), Tavernier (83)

Manchester City 4 Marmoush (19, 24, 33), McAtee (84)

Newcastle 0

Fulham 2 Smith-Rowe (15), Bassey (62)

Nottingham 1 Woods (37)

Aston Villa 1 Watkins (69)

Ipswich Town 1 Delap (56)

Crystal Palace 1 Mateta (47)

Everton 2 Beto (42), Alcaraz (80)

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Liverpool

Wolverhampton

(16h30 GMT) Tottenham

Manchester United

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 57 24 17 6 1 58 23 35

2. Arsenal 53 25 15 8 2 51 22 29

3. Nottingham 47 25 14 5 6 41 29 12

4. Manchester City 44 25 13 5 7 52 35 17

5. AFC Bournemouth 43 25 12 7 6 44 29 15

6. Chelsea 43 25 12 7 6 47 34 13

7. Newcastle 41 25 12 5 8 42 33 9

8. Fulham 39 25 10 9 6 38 33 5

9. Aston Villa 38 25 10 8 7 35 38 -3

10. Brighton 37 25 9 10 6 38 38 0

11. Brentford 34 25 10 4 11 43 42 1

12. Crystal Palace 30 25 7 9 9 29 32 -3

13. Everton 30 25 7 9 9 27 31 -4

14. Manchester United 29 24 8 5 11 28 34 -6

15. Tottenham 27 24 8 3 13 48 37 11

16. West Ham 27 25 7 6 12 29 47 -18

17. Wolverhampton 19 24 5 4 15 34 52 -18

18. Ipswich Town 17 25 3 8 14 23 50 -27

19. Leicester 17 25 4 5 16 25 55 -30

20. Southampton 9 25 2 3 20 19 57 -38

