HOY
Últimas Noticias del Perú y el Mundo en larepublica.pe
Agencias

Resultados y clasificación de la 15ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 15ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Crystal Palace 2 Muñoz (4), Lacroix (56)

Manchester City 2 Haaland (30), Lewis (68)

Brentford 4 Mbeumo (8), Wissa (28), Collins (56), Schade (90)

Newcastle 2 Isak (11), Barnes (32)

Aston Villa 1 Duran (24)

Southampton 0

(17h30 GMT) Manchester United

Nottingham

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Leicester

Brighton

Ipswich Town

AFC Bournemouth

Fulham

Arsenal

(16h30 GMT) Tottenham

Chelsea

- Lunes:

(20h00 GMT) West Ham

Wolverhampton

. Aplazado

Everton

Liverpool

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 35 14 11 2 1 29 11 18

2. Chelsea 28 14 8 4 2 31 15 16

3. Arsenal 28 14 8 4 2 28 14 14

4. Manchester City 27 15 8 3 4 27 21 6

5. Aston Villa 25 15 7 4 4 23 23 0

6. Brighton 23 14 6 5 3 23 20 3

7. Fulham 22 14 6 4 4 21 19 2

8. Nottingham 22 14 6 4 4 16 16 0

9. AFC Bournemouth 21 14 6 3 5 21 19 2

10. Tottenham 20 14 6 2 6 28 15 13

11. Brentford 20 14 6 2 6 27 26 1

12. Newcastle 20 14 5 5 4 17 17 0

13. Manchester United 19 14 5 4 5 17 15 2

14. West Ham 15 14 4 3 7 18 27 -9

15. Everton 14 14 3 5 6 14 21 -7

16. Crystal Palace 13 15 2 7 6 14 20 -6

17. Leicester 13 14 3 4 7 19 28 -9

18. Ipswich Town 9 14 1 6 7 13 25 -12

19. Wolverhampton 9 14 2 3 9 22 36 -14

20. Southampton 5 15 1 2 12 11 31 -20

./bds/mcd

Únete al canal de Whatsapp

Últimas Noticias

VER MÁS