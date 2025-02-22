Resultados y clasificación de la 26ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 26ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Viernes:
Leicester 0
Brentford 4 Wissa (17), Mbeumo (27), Nørgaard (32), Carvalho (89)
- Sábado:
Everton 2 Beto (19), Doucouré (33)
Manchester United 2 Fernandes (72), Ugarte (80)
Southampton 0
Brighton 4 Joao Pedro (23), Rutter (56), Mitoma (71), Hinshelwood (82)
Ipswich Town 1 Hutchinson (36)
Tottenham 4 Johnson (18, 26), Spence (77), Kulusevski (84)
Fulham 0
Crystal Palace 2 Andersen (37 en contra), Mejia (66)
Bournemouth 0
Wolverhampton 1 Cunha (36)
Arsenal 0
West Ham 1 Bowen (44)
(17h30 GMT) Aston Villa
Chelsea
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Newcastle
Nottingham
(16h30 GMT) Manchester City
Liverpool
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 61 26 18 7 1 62 26 36
2. Arsenal 53 26 15 8 3 51 23 28
3. Nottingham 47 25 14 5 6 41 29 12
4. Manchester City 44 25 13 5 7 52 35 17
5. Bournemouth 43 26 12 7 7 44 30 14
6. Chelsea 43 25 12 7 6 47 34 13
7. Newcastle 41 25 12 5 8 42 33 9
8. Brighton 40 26 10 10 6 42 38 4
9. Fulham 39 26 10 9 7 38 35 3
10. Aston Villa 39 26 10 9 7 37 40 -3
11. Brentford 37 26 11 4 11 47 42 5
12. Tottenham 33 26 10 3 13 53 38 15
13. Crystal Palace 33 26 8 9 9 31 32 -1
14. Everton 31 26 7 10 9 29 33 -4
15. Manchester United 30 26 8 6 12 30 37 -7
16. West Ham 30 26 8 6 12 30 47 -17
17. Wolverhampton 22 26 6 4 16 36 54 -18
18. Ipswich Town 17 26 3 8 15 24 54 -30
19. Leicester 17 26 4 5 17 25 59 -34
20. Southampton 9 26 2 3 21 19 61 -42
./bds/dr