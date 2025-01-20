Resultados y clasificación de la 22ª fecha de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 22ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Newcastle 1 Guimaraes (25)
AFC Bournemouth 4 Kluivert (6, 44, 90+2), Kerkez (90+6)
Brentford 0
Liverpool 2 Núñez (90+1, 90+3)
Leicester 0
Fulham 2 Smith-Rowe (48), Traoré (68)
West Ham 0
Crystal Palace 2 Mateta (48, 89 de penal)
Arsenal 2 Martinelli (35), Havertz (55)
Aston Villa 2 Tielemans (60), Watkins (68)
- Domingo:
Manchester United 1 Fernandes (23 de penal)
Brighton 3 Minteh (5), Mitoma (60), Rutter (76)
Everton 3 Calvert-Lewin (13), Ndiaye (30), Gray (45+7 en contra)
Tottenham 2 Kulusevski (77), Richarlison (90+2)
Nottingham 3 Anderson (11), Hudson-Odoi (28), Woods (41)
Southampton 2 Bednarek (60), Onuachu (90+1)
Ipswich Town 0
Manchester City 6 Foden (27, 42), Kovacic (30), Doku (49), Haaland (57), McAtee (69)
- Lunes:
Chelsea 3 Adarabioyo (24), Cucurella (60), Madueke (65)
Wolverhampton 1 Doherty (45+5)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 50 21 15 5 1 50 20 30
2. Arsenal 44 22 12 8 2 43 21 22
3. Nottingham 44 22 13 5 4 33 22 11
4. Chelsea 40 22 11 7 4 44 27 17
5. Manchester City 38 22 11 5 6 44 29 15
6. Newcastle 38 22 11 5 6 38 26 12
7. AFC Bournemouth 37 22 10 7 5 36 26 10
8. Aston Villa 36 22 10 6 6 33 34 -1
9. Brighton 34 22 8 10 4 35 30 5
10. Fulham 33 22 8 9 5 34 30 4
11. Brentford 28 22 8 4 10 40 39 1
12. Crystal Palace 27 22 6 9 7 25 28 -3
13. Manchester United 26 22 7 5 10 27 32 -5
14. West Ham 26 22 7 5 10 27 43 -16
15. Tottenham 24 22 7 3 12 45 35 10
16. Everton 20 21 4 8 9 18 28 -10
17. Wolverhampton 16 22 4 4 14 32 51 -19
18. Ipswich Town 16 22 3 7 12 20 43 -23
19. Leicester 14 22 3 5 14 23 48 -25
20. Southampton 6 22 1 3 18 15 50 -35
