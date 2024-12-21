HOY
Últimas Noticias del Perú y el Mundo en larepublica.pe
Agencias

Resultados y clasificación de la 17ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 17ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Aston Villa 2 Durán (16), Rogers (65)

Manchester City 1 Foden (90+3)

West Ham 1 Kudus (58)

Brighton 1 Wieffer (51)

Brentford 0

Nottingham Forest 2 Aina (38), Elanga (51)

Ipswich Town 0

Newcastle 4 Isak (1, 45+2, 54), Murphy (32)

(17h30 GMT) Crystal Palace

Arsenal

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Leicester

Wolverhampton

Fulham

Southampton

Manchester United

AFC Bournemouth

Everton

Chelsea

(16h30 GMT) Tottenham

Liverpool

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 36 15 11 3 1 31 13 18

2. Chelsea 34 16 10 4 2 37 19 18

3. Nottingham Forest 31 17 9 4 4 23 19 4

4. Arsenal 30 16 8 6 2 29 15 14

5. Aston Villa 28 17 8 4 5 26 26 0

6. Manchester City 27 17 8 3 6 29 25 4

7. Newcastle 26 17 7 5 5 27 21 6

8. AFC Bournemouth 25 16 7 4 5 24 21 3

9. Brighton 25 17 6 7 4 27 26 1

10. Fulham 24 16 6 6 4 24 22 2

11. Tottenham 23 16 7 2 7 36 19 17

12. Brentford 23 17 7 2 8 32 32 0

13. Manchester United 22 16 6 4 6 21 19 2

14. West Ham 20 17 5 5 7 22 30 -8

15. Crystal Palace 16 16 3 7 6 17 21 -4

16. Everton 15 15 3 6 6 14 21 -7

17. Leicester 14 16 3 5 8 21 34 -13

18. Ipswich Town 12 17 2 6 9 16 32 -16

19. Wolverhampton 9 16 2 3 11 24 40 -16

20. Southampton 5 16 1 2 13 11 36 -25

./bds/dam

Únete al canal de Whatsapp

Últimas Noticias

VER MÁS