Resultados y clasificación de la 17ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 17ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Aston Villa 2 Durán (16), Rogers (65)
Manchester City 1 Foden (90+3)
West Ham 1 Kudus (58)
Brighton 1 Wieffer (51)
Brentford 0
Nottingham Forest 2 Aina (38), Elanga (51)
Ipswich Town 0
Newcastle 4 Isak (1, 45+2, 54), Murphy (32)
(17h30 GMT) Crystal Palace
Arsenal
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Leicester
Wolverhampton
Fulham
Southampton
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
Everton
Chelsea
(16h30 GMT) Tottenham
Liverpool
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 36 15 11 3 1 31 13 18
2. Chelsea 34 16 10 4 2 37 19 18
3. Nottingham Forest 31 17 9 4 4 23 19 4
4. Arsenal 30 16 8 6 2 29 15 14
5. Aston Villa 28 17 8 4 5 26 26 0
6. Manchester City 27 17 8 3 6 29 25 4
7. Newcastle 26 17 7 5 5 27 21 6
8. AFC Bournemouth 25 16 7 4 5 24 21 3
9. Brighton 25 17 6 7 4 27 26 1
10. Fulham 24 16 6 6 4 24 22 2
11. Tottenham 23 16 7 2 7 36 19 17
12. Brentford 23 17 7 2 8 32 32 0
13. Manchester United 22 16 6 4 6 21 19 2
14. West Ham 20 17 5 5 7 22 30 -8
15. Crystal Palace 16 16 3 7 6 17 21 -4
16. Everton 15 15 3 6 6 14 21 -7
17. Leicester 14 16 3 5 8 21 34 -13
18. Ipswich Town 12 17 2 6 9 16 32 -16
19. Wolverhampton 9 16 2 3 11 24 40 -16
20. Southampton 5 16 1 2 13 11 36 -25
