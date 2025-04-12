HOY
Últimas Noticias del Perú y el Mundo en larepublica.pe
SUSCRÍBETE
Agencias

Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 32ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Manchester City 5 De Bruyne (33), Marmoush (36), Kovacic (47), McAtee (56), O'Reilly (79)

Crystal Palace 2 Eze (8), Richards (21)

Brighton 2 Pedro (31 de penal, 55 de penal)

Leicester 2 Mavididi (38), Caleb Okoli (74)

Nottingham 0

Everton 1 Doucoure (90+4)

Southampton 0

Aston Villa 3 Watkins (73), Malen (79), McGinn (90+4)

Arsenal 1 Thomas (61)

Brentford 1 Wissa (74)

- Domingo:

Wolverhampton

Tottenham

Liverpool

West Ham

Chelsea

Ipswich Town

Newcastle

Manchester United

- Lunes:

AFC Bournemouth

Fulham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 73 31 22 7 2 72 30 42

2. Arsenal 63 32 17 12 3 57 27 30

3. Nottingham 57 32 17 6 9 51 38 13

4. Manchester City 55 32 16 7 9 62 42 20

5. Aston Villa 54 32 15 9 8 49 46 3

6. Chelsea 53 31 15 8 8 54 37 17

7. Newcastle 53 30 16 5 9 52 39 13

8. Fulham 48 31 13 9 9 47 42 5

9. Brighton 48 32 12 12 8 51 49 2

10. AFC Bournemouth 45 31 12 9 10 51 40 11

11. Brentford 43 32 12 7 13 52 48 4

12. Crystal Palace 43 31 11 10 10 41 40 1

13. Manchester United 38 31 10 8 13 37 41 -4

14. Everton 38 32 8 14 10 34 38 -4

15. Tottenham 37 31 11 4 16 58 45 13

16. West Ham 35 31 9 8 14 35 52 -17

17. Wolverhampton 32 31 9 5 17 43 59 -16

18. Ipswich Town 20 31 4 8 19 31 65 -34

19. Leicester 18 32 4 6 22 27 72 -45

20. Southampton 10 32 2 4 26 23 77 -54

bds/pm

Últimas Noticias

VER MÁS