Resultados y clasificación de la 26ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 26ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Viernes:

Leicester 0

Brentford 4 Wissa (17), Mbeumo (27), Nørgaard (32), Carvalho (89)

- Sábado:

Everton 2 Beto (19), Doucouré (33)

Manchester United 2 Fernandes (72), Ugarte (80)

Southampton 0

Brighton 4 Joao Pedro (23), Rutter (56), Mitoma (71), Hinshelwood (82)

Ipswich Town 1 Hutchinson (36)

Tottenham 4 Johnson (18, 26), Spence (77), Kulusevski (84)

Fulham 0

Crystal Palace 2 Andersen (37 en contra), Mejia (66)

Bournemouth 0

Wolverhampton 1 Cunha (36)

Arsenal 0

West Ham 1 Bowen (44)

Aston Villa 2 Marco Asensio (57, 89)

Chelsea 1 Enzo Fernández (9)

- Domingo:

Newcastle 4 Miley (23), Murphy (25), Isak (33 de penal, 34)

Nottingham 3 Hudson-Odoi (6), Milenkovic (63), Yates (90)

(16h30 GMT) Manchester City

Liverpool

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 61 26 18 7 1 62 26 36

2. Arsenal 53 26 15 8 3 51 23 28

3. Nottingham 47 26 14 5 7 44 33 11

4. Manchester City 44 25 13 5 7 52 35 17

5. Newcastle 44 26 13 5 8 46 36 10

6. Bournemouth 43 26 12 7 7 44 30 14

7. Chelsea 43 26 12 7 7 48 36 12

8. Aston Villa 42 27 11 9 7 39 41 -2

9. Brighton 40 26 10 10 6 42 38 4

10. Fulham 39 26 10 9 7 38 35 3

11. Brentford 37 26 11 4 11 47 42 5

12. Tottenham 33 26 10 3 13 53 38 15

13. Crystal Palace 33 26 8 9 9 31 32 -1

14. Everton 31 26 7 10 9 29 33 -4

15. Manchester United 30 26 8 6 12 30 37 -7

16. West Ham 30 26 8 6 12 30 47 -17

17. Wolverhampton 22 26 6 4 16 36 54 -18

18. Ipswich Town 17 26 3 8 15 24 54 -30

19. Leicester 17 26 4 5 17 25 59 -34

20. Southampton 9 26 2 3 21 19 61 -42

