Porn Star Lily Phillips plans to sleep with 1.000 men in one day to set a World Record

British adult entertainer Lily Phillips has started accepting applications for what she’s calling the “record-breaking event of the year,” scheduled for January.The current title is held by Lisa Sparks, an adult film actress who set the record in 2004 at an industry event in Poland by engaging with 919 men in a single day. Sparks later shared that, while the experience was enjoyable, she endured discomfort for an entire week afterward.

This has raised concerns in Australia about the danger it represents to health. However, the actress has not shown any concern and despite the criticism she has received, she defends her plan to be able to fulfill it and break the record.

Lily Phillips plans to sleep with 1.000 men in one day

I'm not great at math, but breaking it down means about 41 men per hour over a 24-hour period. Honestly, I’m struggling to see how this could work unless groups are involved. If someone is okay being one of 1,000 participants, they likely don’t mind sharing and might be open to group scenarios. It’s clear there won’t be any time for intimacy or personal moments during this event. It’s strictly a "get in, get done, and move on" situation as she focuses on keeping things moving efficiently. There’s no time for foreplay or lingering.

Lily Phillips, australian porn actress. Picture: Listín Diario

Reaction of netizens

As expected, the comments on the post are absolutely hilarious. One user on X joked, “Imagine being the last guy in line.” It’s hard to disagree—being last in this scenario wouldn’t be ideal, and kudos to whoever gets the first spot. Others highlighted how sad or desperate someone would have to be to participate, and honestly, they might have a point. Most people wouldn’t consider being one of 1,000 partners in a lifetime, let alone in a single day! Some commenters also pointed out that Lily Phillips is someone’s daughter, sparking sympathy for her family. Others tagged their friends as a joke, suggesting they might be into this kind of event. What’s your take on it?

Health experts criticize the Lily Phillips proposal

Sydney-based medical expert Dr. Zac Turner, who specializes in preventive health and wellness, cautioned that extreme sexual activity could negatively impact the body. “Sex is inherently a physically demanding activity that involves various muscles, the cardiovascular system, and the release of endorphins,” he explained to news.com.au. “When done in moderation, it can be as beneficial as a good workout, offering stress relief, improved cardiovascular health, and emotional connection. However, pushing it to extremes, like a 24-hour sexual marathon, can have serious physical and physiological consequences.”

Dr. Turner highlighted potential issues such as bruising, tearing, and general discomfort from repetitive activity. “It’s comparable to running a marathon without proper preparation — overuse injuries, dehydration, and extreme fatigue are almost inevitable,” he added.

Lily Phillips defends her proposal

The news sparked a wave of criticism on social media, to which Phillips openly responded: “I’ve received a lot of criticism… I understand their perspective, but from my point of view, I’m just a girl trying to enjoy myself and create content for you.” The model emphasized that, despite the negative comments, she finds fulfillment in her work and doesn’t let the criticism affect her. “This is something that brings me joy; I enjoy it. No one is forcing me, and I feel like we’re going back to a time when women were shamed for their choices,” she shared on her social media platforms.

Phillips clarified that her intention isn’t to encourage other women to follow her example but to assert her autonomy and freedom of choice. She explained that this challenge is not only about entertaining her followers—many of whom participated in the event—but also about deepening her connection with her audience.