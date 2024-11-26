Butterball workers accused of sexually abusing turkeys after video surfaced: will there be a turkey recall in the USA?

Butterball, LLC, one of the largest producers of turkey products, has initiated a recall of over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey due to possible contamination with blue plastic. This recall highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining food safety and quality control in the processing industry.

Simultaneously, an undercover investigation by PETA has brought to light severe allegations of abuse at Butterball facilities. The report, which details instances of physical and sexual abuse of turkeys by employees, has ignited public outrage and calls for stricter animal welfare practices. These issues underscore the critical need for transparency and accountability within the industry to protect both consumers and animals.

PETA reveals abuse allegations at Butterball facilities

PETA has uncovered serious allegations of abuse at Butterball facilities. Their investigation revealed instances of both physical and sexual abuse of turkeys by employees. These findings have sparked significant public outrage and calls for improved animal welfare practices. A PETA undercover investigator at Butterball's frozen turkey facility has gathered images and material exposing such abuses.

Videos from the undercover investigator at Butterball were published on PETA's official social media channels. PETA encourages consumers to reconsider their purchases and remain informed about the conditions in which these animals are kept.

In these images that are hard to see, you can see how one of Butterball's workers sexually abuses a turkey by inserting his fingers into the bird's sewers. You can also see in the videos how they hit the turkeys and even kick them; In some conversations they claim to do it more than once.

Butterball recalls ground turkey product

Butterball, LLC has recalled approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products due to potential contamination with blue plastic. The affected items include 2.5-pound trays of "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" and 3-pound trays of "Kroger GROUND TURKEY," both produced on September 28, 2021. Consumers should avoid these products and either discard them or return them to the point of purchase for a refund. For further details, consumers can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline.

Butterball was reported by PETA in 2017

PETA's first accusations against Butterball, since in 2017 it was revealed that at a plant in Arkansas, workers had abused turkeys. It was said that they had beaten and thrown the turkeys during their stay, as well as sexually abused them by inserting their fingers into their sewers.

PETA's video of Butterball workers physically and sexually abusing turkeys has gone viral. And according to PETA, it hopes that this video and images collected exposing the abuse of turkeys will generate actions against the poultry industry. Especially given the proximity of Thanksgiving, where it is customary to consume turkeys in the United States. In this PETA video, the researcher can be heard saying that “if just one person watches this video and stops eating birds, it will have been worth it.”