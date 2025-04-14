Resultados y clasificación de la 32ª fecha de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 32ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Manchester City 5 De Bruyne (33), Marmoush (36), Kovacic (47), McAtee (56), O'Reilly (79)
Crystal Palace 2 Eze (8), Richards (21)
Brighton 2 Pedro (31 de penal, 55 de penal)
Leicester 2 Mavididi (38), Caleb Okoli (74)
Nottingham 0
Everton 1 Doucoure (90+4)
Southampton 0
Aston Villa 3 Watkins (73), Malen (79), McGinn (90+4)
Arsenal 1 Thomas (61)
Brentford 1 Wissa (74)
- Domingo:
Wolverhampton 4 Aït-Nouri (2), Spence (38 en contra), Strand Larsen (64), Cunha (86)
Tottenham 2 Tel (59), Richarlison (85)
Liverpool 2 Díaz (18), van Dijk (89)
West Ham 1 Robertson (86 en contra)
Chelsea 2 Tuanzebe (46 en contra), Sancho (79)
Ipswich Town 2 Enciso (19), Johnson (31)
Newcastle 4 Tonali (24), Barnes (49, 64), Guimaraes (77)
Manchester United 1 Garnacho (37)
- Lunes:
AFC Bournemouth 1 Semenyo (1)
Fulham 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 76 32 23 7 2 74 31 43
2. Arsenal 63 32 17 12 3 57 27 30
3. Nottingham 57 32 17 6 9 51 38 13
4. Newcastle 56 31 17 5 9 56 40 16
5. Manchester City 55 32 16 7 9 62 42 20
6. Chelsea 54 32 15 9 8 56 39 17
7. Aston Villa 54 32 15 9 8 49 46 3
8. AFC Bournemouth 48 32 13 9 10 52 40 12
9. Fulham 48 32 13 9 10 47 43 4
10. Brighton 48 32 12 12 8 51 49 2
11. Brentford 43 32 12 7 13 52 48 4
12. Crystal Palace 43 31 11 10 10 41 40 1
13. Everton 38 32 8 14 10 34 38 -4
14. Manchester United 38 32 10 8 14 38 45 -7
15. Tottenham 37 32 11 4 17 60 49 11
16. Wolverhampton 35 32 10 5 17 47 61 -14
17. West Ham 35 32 9 8 15 36 54 -18
18. Ipswich Town 21 32 4 9 19 33 67 -34
19. Leicester 18 32 4 6 22 27 72 -45
20. Southampton 10 32 2 4 26 23 77 -54
bds/iga