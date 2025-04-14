HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 32ª fecha de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 32ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Manchester City 5 De Bruyne (33), Marmoush (36), Kovacic (47), McAtee (56), O'Reilly (79)

Crystal Palace 2 Eze (8), Richards (21)

Brighton 2 Pedro (31 de penal, 55 de penal)

Leicester 2 Mavididi (38), Caleb Okoli (74)

Nottingham 0

Everton 1 Doucoure (90+4)

Southampton 0

Aston Villa 3 Watkins (73), Malen (79), McGinn (90+4)

Arsenal 1 Thomas (61)

Brentford 1 Wissa (74)

- Domingo:

Wolverhampton 4 Aït-Nouri (2), Spence (38 en contra), Strand Larsen (64), Cunha (86)

Tottenham 2 Tel (59), Richarlison (85)

Liverpool 2 Díaz (18), van Dijk (89)

West Ham 1 Robertson (86 en contra)

Chelsea 2 Tuanzebe (46 en contra), Sancho (79)

Ipswich Town 2 Enciso (19), Johnson (31)

Newcastle 4 Tonali (24), Barnes (49, 64), Guimaraes (77)

Manchester United 1 Garnacho (37)

- Lunes:

AFC Bournemouth 1 Semenyo (1)

Fulham 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 76 32 23 7 2 74 31 43

2. Arsenal 63 32 17 12 3 57 27 30

3. Nottingham 57 32 17 6 9 51 38 13

4. Newcastle 56 31 17 5 9 56 40 16

5. Manchester City 55 32 16 7 9 62 42 20

6. Chelsea 54 32 15 9 8 56 39 17

7. Aston Villa 54 32 15 9 8 49 46 3

8. AFC Bournemouth 48 32 13 9 10 52 40 12

9. Fulham 48 32 13 9 10 47 43 4

10. Brighton 48 32 12 12 8 51 49 2

11. Brentford 43 32 12 7 13 52 48 4

12. Crystal Palace 43 31 11 10 10 41 40 1

13. Everton 38 32 8 14 10 34 38 -4

14. Manchester United 38 32 10 8 14 38 45 -7

15. Tottenham 37 32 11 4 17 60 49 11

16. Wolverhampton 35 32 10 5 17 47 61 -14

17. West Ham 35 32 9 8 15 36 54 -18

18. Ipswich Town 21 32 4 9 19 33 67 -34

19. Leicester 18 32 4 6 22 27 72 -45

20. Southampton 10 32 2 4 26 23 77 -54

