Resultados y clasificación de la 32ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 32ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Manchester City 5 De Bruyne (33), Marmoush (36), Kovacic (47), McAtee (56), O'Reilly (79)
Crystal Palace 2 Eze (8), Richards (21)
Brighton 2 Pedro (31 penal, 55 penal)
Leicester 2 Mavididi (38), Caleb Okoli (74)
Nottingham Forest 0
Everton 1 Doucoure (90+4)
Southampton 0
Aston Villa 3 Watkins (73), Malen (79), McGinn (90+4)
(16h30 GMT) Arsenal
Brentford
- Domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Wolverhampton
Tottenham
Liverpool
West Ham
Chelsea
Ipswich Town
(15h30 GMT) Newcastle
Manchester United
- Lunes:
(19h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth
Fulham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 73 31 22 7 2 72 30 42
2. Arsenal 62 31 17 11 3 56 26 30
3. Nottingham 57 32 17 6 9 51 38 13
4. Manchester City 55 32 16 7 9 62 42 20
5. Aston Villa 54 32 15 9 8 49 46 3
6. Chelsea 53 31 15 8 8 54 37 17
7. Newcastle 53 30 16 5 9 52 39 13
8. Fulham 48 31 13 9 9 47 42 5
9. Brighton 48 32 12 12 8 51 49 2
10. AFC Bournemouth 45 31 12 9 10 51 40 11
11. Crystal Palace 43 31 11 10 10 41 40 1
12. Brentford 42 31 12 6 13 51 47 4
13. Manchester United 38 31 10 8 13 37 41 -4
14. Everton 38 32 8 14 10 34 38 -4
15. Tottenham 37 31 11 4 16 58 45 13
16. West Ham 35 31 9 8 14 35 52 -17
17. Wolverhampton 32 31 9 5 17 43 59 -16
18. Ipswich Town 20 31 4 8 19 31 65 -34
19. Leicester 18 32 4 6 22 27 72 -45
20. Southampton 10 32 2 4 26 23 77 -54
