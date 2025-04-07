Un vistazo a la fecha del torneo Apertura del fútbol argentino
Estos son los resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la duodécima fecha del torneo Apertura del fútbol argentino:
-Viernes:
Estudiantes 0
Belgrano 1 Fernández (40)
San Martín SJ 0
San Lorenzo 1 Cerutti (69)
-Sábado:
Godoy Cruz 1 Andino (45)
Ind. Rivadavia 1 Villalba (74)
Rosario Central 2 Sandez (58), Giménez (90+1)
Vélez 1 Romero (10)
Talleres 2 Schott (15), Ortegoza (65)
Gimnasia La Plata 0
Huracán 3 Miljevic (23 y 67), Sequeira (47)
Aldosivi 3 Torres (20 -penal-), Palavecino (63), Giani (79)
Sarmiento 1 Insaurralde (44)
River 1 Borja (29)
-Domingo:
Lanús 1 Salvio (61 -penal-)
Independiente 1 Galdames (3)
Unión 1 Gamba (29)
Central Córdoba 0
Boca 1 Battaglia (39)
Barracas 0
Argentinos 4 Viveros (5), Lozano (12), Molina (23), Vega (31)
Defensa y Justicia 1 Osorio (52)
Racing 4 Martínez (42, 46 y 54), Solari (75)
Banfield 1 Alaniz (90)
-Lunes:
Riestra 1 Randazzo (56)
Platense 0
Atl. Tucumán 3 Coronel (45), Brizuela (49), Laméndola (90+1)
Instituto 2 Luna (56 -penal- y 80)
Tigre 0
Newell's 2 Cuesta (13), Herrera (73)
Las posiciones:
Grupo A
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Boca Juniors 26 12 8 2 2 17 7
2. Argentinos 25 12 7 4 1 16 8
3. Tigre 24 12 8 0 4 17 10
4. Huracán 23 12 6 5 1 16 7
5. Estudiantes 19 12 5 4 3 17 12
6. Central Córdoba 18 12 5 3 4 18 14
7. Barracas Central 17 12 4 5 3 16 14
8. Ind. Rivadavia 17 12 4 5 3 13 13
9. Defensa y Justicia 17 12 5 2 5 14 16
10. Racing 16 12 5 1 6 20 15
11. Newell's 14 12 4 2 6 9 13
12. Belgrano 14 12 3 5 4 10 18
13. Unión 11 12 3 2 7 8 13
14. Banfield 9 12 2 3 7 8 14
15. Aldosivi 9 12 2 3 7 13 24
Grupo B
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Independiente 25 12 7 4 1 21 9
2. Rosario Central 25 12 7 4 1 17 8
3. San Lorenzo 22 12 6 4 2 12 8
4. River Plate 21 12 5 6 1 11 6
5. Riestra 19 12 4 7 1 10 4
6. Platense 16 12 4 4 4 10 9
7. Lanús 15 12 3 6 3 11 9
8. Talleres 12 12 2 6 4 8 9
9. Gimnasia La Plata 12 12 3 3 6 7 13
10. Instituto 11 12 3 2 7 10 15
11. Atlético Tucumán 10 12 3 1 8 14 19
12. Godoy Cruz (1) 10 12 2 7 3 7 14
13. Sarmiento 9 12 1 7 4 8 16
14. Vélez Sarsfield 8 12 2 2 8 4 17
15. San Martín SJ 6 12 1 3 8 4 12
(1) Se le descontaron 3 puntos por incidentes causados por sus hinchas.
