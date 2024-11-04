Programa de los partidos de la 4ª jornada de la Champions y clasificación
Programa de los partidos de la 4ª jornada de la primera fase de la Liga de Campeones de fútbol y clasificación:
- Martes:
(17h45 GMT) Slovan Bratislava
Dinamo Zagreb
PSV Eindhoven
Girona
(20h00 GMT) Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen
Celtic de Glasgow
RB Leipzig
Sporting de Lisboa
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Milan
Borussia Dortmund
Sturm Graz
Lille
Juventus
Bolonia
Mónaco
- Miércoles:
(17h45 GMT) Shakhtar Donetsk
Young Boys
FC Brujas
Aston Villa
(20h00 GMT) París SG
Atlético de Madrid
Stuttgart
Atalanta
Inter
Arsenal
Feyenoord
Salzburgo
Estrella Roja
Barcelona
Bayern Múnich
Benfica
Sparta Praga
Brest
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Aston Villa 9 3 3 0 0 6 0
2. Liverpool 9 3 3 0 0 6 1
3. Manchester City 7 3 2 1 0 9 0
4. Mónaco 7 3 2 1 0 9 4
5. Brest 7 3 2 1 0 7 2
6. Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 2 1 0 6 1
7. Inter 7 3 2 1 0 5 0
8. Sporting de Lisboa 7 3 2 1 0 5 1
9. Arsenal 7 3 2 1 0 3 0
10. Barcelona 6 3 2 0 1 10 3
11. Borussia Dortmund 6 3 2 0 1 12 6
12. Real Madrid 6 3 2 0 1 8 4
13. Benfica 6 3 2 0 1 7 4
14. Juventus 6 3 2 0 1 6 4
15. Lille 6 3 2 0 1 4 3
16. Feyenoord 6 3 2 0 1 6 7
17. Atalanta 5 3 1 2 0 3 0
18. Stuttgart 4 3 1 1 1 3 4
19. París SG 4 3 1 1 1 2 3
20. Celtic de Glasgow 4 3 1 1 1 6 8
21. Sparta Praga 4 3 1 1 1 4 6
22. Dinamo Zagreb 4 3 1 1 1 6 11
23. Bayern Múnich 3 3 1 0 2 10 7
24. Girona 3 3 1 0 2 4 4
25. Milan 3 3 1 0 2 4 5
26. FC Brujas 3 3 1 0 2 2 6
27. Atlético de Madrid 3 3 1 0 2 3 8
28. PSV Eindhoven 2 3 0 2 1 3 5
29. Bolonia 1 3 0 1 2 0 4
. Shakhtar Donetsk 1 3 0 1 2 0 4
31. RB Leipzig 0 3 0 0 3 3 6
32. Sturm Graz 0 3 0 0 3 1 5
33. Estrella Roja 0 3 0 0 3 2 11
34. Young Boys 0 3 0 0 3 0 9
. Salzburgo 0 3 0 0 3 0 9
36. Slovan Bratislava 0 3 0 0 3 1 11
./bds-mcd