SSI payments are separate from regular Social Security benefits. Receiving Social Security payments does not automatically make someone eligible for SSI payments, and the reverse is also true. Photo: Freepik/CNN

SSI payments are separate from regular Social Security benefits. Receiving Social Security payments does not automatically make someone eligible for SSI payments, and the reverse is also true. Photo: Freepik/CNN

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is a highly regarded government agency that manages five programs aimed at assisting society's most vulnerable individuals. Each program has specific eligibility criteria and distribution schedules to ensure accuracy and timely delivery of benefits. In the next week, millions of beneficiaries will receive their December Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment.

The payment amount varies based on the number of applicants. Individuals can receive up to US$943 monthly, couples up to US$1.415, and essential persons, who offer necessary care to SSI recipients, up to US$472. Due to inflation, these amounts have increased by 3,2% compared to last year.

What is the Social Security payment schedule in December?

Given the diversity of these programs and the populations they serve, SSA has divided the payments into three categories: those who started claiming before May 1997, those who started after, and SSI recipients. The schedule in December is as follows:

A calendar quirk means SSI beneficiaries receive a second payment on November 29th, due to the December 1st payment falling on a Sunday. Since payments cannot be made on weekends or holidays, they are issued the preceding business day, which is this year’s Black Friday.

Despite its popularity, Black Friday is not a national holiday; banks and retailers remain open, ensuring the timely distribution of benefits.

What are the other 2 categories of Social Security payment?

Before May 1997: Payments on the 3rd of each month.

Payments on the 3rd of each month. After May 1997: Payments depend on birth date:

Payments depend on birth date: 1st-10th: Second Wednesday

11th-20th: Third Wednesday

21st-31st: Fourth Wednesday

SSI Recipients: Payments on the 1st of each month.

For November, the payments are scheduled as:

SSI beneficiaries: November 1st

November 1st Pre-May 1997: November 3rd

November 3rd Born 1st-10th: November 13th

November 13th Born 11th-20th: November 20th

November 20th Born 21st-31st: November 27th

What programs does Social Security provide to its beneficiaries?

The programs of Social Security include: