Activist Robby Starbuck, who has spearheaded a campaign against corporate diversity programs, took credit for numerous changes and mentioned he had reached out to Walmart regarding its U.S. policies. Photo: CNN/Fox

In June 2020, amid protests following George Floyd's murder, Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon pledged to address systemic racism. He announced the creation of a Center for Racial Equity, promising US$100 million in grants over five years, and committed to fostering inclusivity within the company. Four and a half years later, Walmart is scaling back on this diversity, equity, and inclusion (D.E.I.) initiatives.

The company will stop sharing data with the Human Rights Campaign, cease third-party sales of certain L.G.B.T.Q.-themed items on Walmart.com, and discontinue using terms like D.E.I. and Latinx in official communications. Additionally, Walmart will not renew the Center for Racial Equity when its agreement expires next year.

Many companies have moved away from DEI programs over the past two years. Photo: The Independent



What did anti-D.E.I. activist Robby Starbuck say about rolls back DEI at Walmart?

Anti-D.E.I. activist Robby Starbuck celebrated these changes, claiming productive discussions with Walmart executives led to these decisions. He stated that he had warned Walmart about a report on "wokeness" at the company, which prompted the changes before the holiday shopping season. “This is the biggest victory so far for our movement,” Starbuck said on X.

Starbuck claimed that removing "wokeness" from Walmart would have downstream effects on suppliers and set a tone for corporate America. He described the changes as a significant achievement, noting that altering the operating policy of a nearly $1 trillion company is a monumental feat.

What does it mean for Walmart to roll back DEI programs in the US?

Walmart confirmed the changes, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and opening opportunities for all associates, customers, and suppliers. The company stated that many of the D.E.I. changes had been in the works for years and were not solely a result of conversations with Starbuck.

The nation's largest private employer is the latest company to adjust its D.E.I. initiatives under conservative pressure. The retail giant will no longer participate in an annual benchmark index from the Human Rights Campaign and will monitor third-party items for inappropriate sexual and/or transgender products marketed to children.

Walmart reiterated its commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and opening opportunities for all, acknowledging that the journey is ongoing and imperfect. The company emphasized that every decision is made with the intention of being a Walmart for everyone.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) typically involve employee training, resource groups, and hiring strategies to promote the representation of various races, genders, socioeconomic statuses, and other backgrounds.