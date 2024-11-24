End of an era: Norah O'Donnell announces departure from 'CBS Evening News'

Norah O'Donnell, the anchor and managing editor of "CBS Evening News" since 2019, has announced her departure from the program. Her final broadcast is scheduled for January 24, 2025. O'Donnell’s exit marks a pivotal moment for CBS News, which plans to implement a major overhaul of the program following her departure, which is live from New York City.

As part of her new role, O'Donnell will transition to becoming a senior correspondent for CBS News. She will focus on conducting in-depth interviews and contributing to marquee programs such as "60 Minutes."

O'Donnell announced her departure as major changes for 'CBS Evening News'

CBS has revealed plans to revamp the "CBS Evening News" format. Starting January 27, 2025, the program will be co-anchored by John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois, broadcasting live from New York City. This new structure is aimed at deepening storytelling and shifting away from a traditional headline-focused format.

The revamped program will feature contributions from other prominent CBS journalists, including Margaret Brennan from Washington, D.C., and Lonnie Quinn, who will serve as the chief weathercaster. Bill Owens, currently the executive producer of "60 Minutes," will oversee the transition as the supervising producer of the "CBS Evening News."

Norah O'Donnell's legacy as anchor at CBS Evening News

Norah O'Donnell’s tenure as anchor and managing editor of "CBS Evening News" began in July 2019. During her leadership, the program featured significant interviews and investigative reporting. Notable moments included her interviews with global figures such as Pope Francis and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

O'Donnell has been a cornerstone of CBS News, known for her professionalism and in-depth reporting. Her transition to a senior correspondent role reflects her continued commitment to high-caliber journalism, while opening new opportunities for the next generation of CBS anchors.